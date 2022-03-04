Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley photos: a whirlwind romance that captured the world's imagination

The Spinner from Oz - regarded as the undisputed King of Spin Bowling in Australian and world cricket - passed away in Thailand, his management has reported.

But as well as being an icon of cricket, he is also famed for his huge, generous character and colourful off-field personality that led to a fairytale romance with Elizabeth Hurley that captured the world's imagination.

Here we look at back at some of the moments that saw Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley at their happiest - including their charity work.

1. Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley were engaged to be married but ultimately parted ways unmarried with both declaring deep affection for one another. Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley look on prior to Shane Warne's Australia vs Michael Vaughan's England T20 match at Cirencester Cricket Club on June 09, 2013 in Cirencester, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

2. Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley The couple were regularly seen at sporting and social occasions but their charity work is often overlooked. Here they supported Estee Lauder during Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Selfridges on October 8, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

3. Shane Warne alongside Elizabeth Hurley Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley look on at the Crown Oaks presentation during Crown Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

4. Sex And The City Sarah Jessica Parker, Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley attend the Crown box during Crown Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 3, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by John Donegan/Getty Images)