Shannon Gabriel joins Yorkshire CCC on three-match deal

The 34-year-old will play for Yorkshire for three matches, starting from next Monday against Surrey at Scarborough, and continuing against Somerset at Taunton and then Hampshire back at North Marine Road later this month.

Having taken 161 Test match wickets withcareer-best figures of 8-62, the Trinidad quick will add valuable experience and significant pace to the Yorkshire attack.

Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said: “We are delighted to have signed Shannon for the next three County Championship matches and are very much looking forward to seeing what he can achieve in a Yorkshire shirt.

West Indies' Shannon Gabriel is to join Yorkshire for three games (Picture: PA)

“With two of the next three games coming at Scarborough, which has been one of the quickest surfaces in the country for a number of years, his pace will be a real asset to us.

“I think it’s fair to say supporters at North Marine Road will be entertained watching him and I’m sure he will play his part in bringing us some success over the next month.”

Gabriel was banned for four games in February 2019 for aiming a homophobic slur at Joe Root, for which he later apologised, in a match between West Indies and England.