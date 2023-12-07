THE chair and co-founder of Sheffield Caribbean Sports Club has been named the BBC Sports Personality ‘Unsung Hero’ for Yorkshire.

WINNER: Des Smith (left) with former England and Derbyshire fast bowler, Devon Malcolm Picture courtesy of Yorkshire CCC

Des Smith (pictured) has received the prestigious award for his work with the local community in the Steel City, as well as his commitment to diversity and participation in grassroots sport.

The Windrush child, who helped form Sheffield Caribbean in the 1960s, was presented with the prestigious award on Sunday 4 December by former club member and England Test bowler Devon Malcolm.

BBC Look North announced his attainment of the regional award on Monday evening.

The Sheffield resident appreciated the significant role others had played in him receiving such recognition.

Smith said: “I’m thrilled, it’s a total surprise and this award is for everybody connected with the club, it really is.

“Thank you very much.”

Malcolm was not surprised in the slightest by his friend’s reaction to the news.

“Knowing Des as the person he is…he doesn’t expect anything”, he added.

“His nomination will be a surprise to him because he just does things lovingly from the goodness of his heart to support the community.”

Since emigrating to the UK from Jamaica in 1966, Smith has devoted most of his life to the Ecclesfield-based club.

As an avid cricketer, he said sport had helped him integrate and learn about other cultures after arriving in England.

There are presently five cricket teams, eight junior football sides, alongside hockey and netball equivalents.

Sheffield Caribbean was originally created to provide children from the West Indies with a place to socialise and play but is now open to all backgrounds. For example, Smith estimates 75 per cent of Sheffield Caribbean’s current cricket team are from the South Asian community.

Another big factor in the club’s community work relates to its strong ties with the Afro-Caribbean Engagement programme, which seeks to provide children of such heritage with a pathway into playing cricket.

As the initial Yorkshire hub for the scheme, Sheffield Caribbean have played a significant role in introducing the programme to the local area.

At present, ACE engages with four schools in the city and enjoys the highest number of girl participants across the country.

Looking back at his work, Smith finds pride in helping to construct a community stronghold for those of Caribbean heritage.

“If you look at most of the clubs in the city nowadays, most have Black players. Once upon a time that didn’t exist”, he said.

“The club has not only supported the Black community. We support all cultures; we cater for everyone.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from – (we are) an open, welcome community.”