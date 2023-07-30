SHEFFIELD Collegiate have put themselves right back in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League title race.

They won a low-scoring affair by 30 runs at Doncaster Town to haul themselves level at the top with their rivals on 118 points.

Collegiate, sent in, were indebted to captain Abdul Faseeh (59) and Shaaiq Choudhry (45), who added 94 for the second wicket in their 164, Curtis Free dismissing neither but still ending up with 6-39.

Town were 60-1 in reply but were dismissed for 134, No 8 Joe Gallagher top-scoring with 34 as the innings subsided, chiefly because of fifth bowler Tate Miller (5-28).

Woodlands opener Sam Frankland who scored 55 in an opening century stand with Tim Jackson against Methley in the Bradford Premier League. (Picture: Steve Riding)

Just two points behind the duo in third are Tickhill, who squeaked home by one run against Appleby Frodingham.

Tickhill made 242-8 with Jim Morgan (81) putting on 86 for the third wicket with opener James Stuart (51) before the former added 51 for the fifth with Jordan Lowe (23).

Drew Sylvester (80) and Jordan Neil (59) combining to add 125 for the second Frodingham wicket.

Kieran Lindley (27) and Matt Morland (24), whose run out denied Appleby Frodingham a tie, getting 13 off Liam Guthrie’s last over when they needed 15 to end on 241-5.

Woodlands opener Tim Jackon who scored 53 in an opening century stand with Sam Frankland, 55 in the 95 run win over Methley in the Bradford Premier League (Picture: Steve Riding)

Treeton are up to fourth, recovering from 5-2 to defeat Barnsley by eight wickets thanks to an unbroken partnership of 151 between Onke Nyaku (75no) and Sam Drury (61no) after Stephen Foster retired not out on eight.

York’s title hopes are fading fast in Yorkshire Premier League North, and they lost their third completed match in a row, this time in a run-fest to Woodhouse Grange.

The latter were asked to bat and made a whopping 348-7, with overseas player Jerome Bossr outstanding at the top of the order.

He scored 142 off just 106 deliveries, cracking 15 fours and six sixes, and found willing partners in fellow opener Harry Gamble (56), with whom he added 203, Bossr being second out with the score on 225.

Brothers Chris (38) and Andrew Bilton (36) then took up the mantle by putting on 59 for the fourth wicket as Darcy O’Connor (3-56) and Luke Kilby (4-63) took all the wickets to fall.

York were no slouches after tea either, scoring 312, with Breidyn Schaper (63) and Ryan McKendry (92) adding 136 for the third wicket before both fell to Chris Suddaby, but Richard Walton (4-49) and Josh Jackson (4-78) were the main wicket-takers.

York are now fourth on 106 points, being bettered by Castleford (114), Driffield Town and Woodhouse Grange, who are both on 108.

Castleford had a comfortable 58-run victory over Beverley Town at Savile Park, making 244-5, with Chesney Hughes (68) and keeper Liam Hyde (96) putting on 126 for the third wicket, Hyde’s innings lasting only 83 deliveries and containing nine fours and two sixes.

Beverley replied with 186-8, anchored by Bailey Wisnewski’s 89 not out as Matthew Rees (4-28) ran through the top order.

Captain Mark Jackson (88) and Diego Rosier (79) added 167 for Sessay’s third wicket in their 218 at Driffield Town, but the latter romped home by eight wickets, .Openers Alec Drury (30) and Owen Goldsworthy (61) put on 94 before Noah Kelly (63no) and captain Sam Drury (59no) added 112 unbroken.

At the other end of the table, Scarborough had an important win by seven wickets at Harrogate, Matthew Turnbull finishing on 58 not out.

With struggling Hanging Heaton, Pudsey Congs and Bankfoot all losing, Ossett’s win over the latter in the Bradford Premier League Premier Division assumed greater importance.

Former Pakistan Test bowler Junaid Khan took 5-27 as visitors Bankfoot were hustled out for 66, Ossett triumphing by eight wickets in just the 10th over.

Ossett now have 149 points, with Bankfoot on 137, Congs on 136 and Hanging Heaton on 112.

Jack Hughes took 6-54 as Congs were dismissed for 183, Jonny Booth (69) and Harry Warwick (53no) then helping third-placed Townville, who have signed Leicestershire’s Lewis Hill, to win by seven wickets.

Harry Sullivan (4-42) was a key man for Farsley in their six-wicket triumph over Hanging Heaton, while Sam Frankland (55) and Tim Jackson (53) put on another century opening stand for Woodlands, who beat Methley by 95 runs, with Brad Schmulian scoring 76 and taking 4-43.

All five batters got in for New Farnley in their seven-wicket victory at Bradford & Bingley.

The top two met in the Huddersfield League Premiership, but it was a damp squib, with Moorlands defeating Skelmanthorpe by 138 runs.

Innings of the day was Jack Lees’ 158 for equal-bottom Thongsbridge off just 109 balls, including 19 fours and six sixes.

He made his runs out of 247 in Thongsbridge’s 275-7, Honley replying with 226 (Will Fraine 117), narrowing the gap between them to just six points.

Horsforth Hall Park and Tong Park Esholt had important wins near the bottom of Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One.

Michael Kelsey (4-47), Tom Watson (50) and Jake Littleton (45) were key men for Hall Park in their two-wicket victory at Saltaire, while Dave Hester (64) and George Hammond (57no) shone for Tong Park in their 73-run triumph at Rawdon.