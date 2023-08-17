A MINUTE’s silence was impeccably observed at York cricket ground this morning to mark the death of Sir Michael Parkinson.

The players of Yorkshire and Hampshire, along with the coaches and match officials, lined up in front of the pavilion ahead of the One-Day Cup game at Clifton Park.

Parkinson had lifelong connections with Yorkshire cricket and was previously president of Scarborough Cricket Club.

In April, he attended the 90th birthday party at Headingley cricket ground of his close friend Dickie Bird, with whom he played at Barnsley Cricket Club in the 1950s alongside Sir Geoffrey Boycott.

Sir Michael Parkinson, right, at a lunch to celebrate the birthday of his good friend and Cricket Umpire Legend Dickie Bird at Headingley Stadium in April (Picture: Simon Hulme).

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket, paid tribute to Parkinson on behalf of the club.

“He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family," said Gough.