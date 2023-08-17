Sir Michael Parkinson death: Yorkshire CCC pay warm tribute to lifelong supporter
The players of Yorkshire and Hampshire, along with the coaches and match officials, lined up in front of the pavilion ahead of the One-Day Cup game at Clifton Park.
Parkinson had lifelong connections with Yorkshire cricket and was previously president of Scarborough Cricket Club.
In April, he attended the 90th birthday party at Headingley cricket ground of his close friend Dickie Bird, with whom he played at Barnsley Cricket Club in the 1950s alongside Sir Geoffrey Boycott.
Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket, paid tribute to Parkinson on behalf of the club.
“He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family," said Gough.
“We are all devastated here at Yorkshire and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sir Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.”