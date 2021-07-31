The 18-year-old top-scored with 68 at North Marine Road.

“You’ve got to be confident, I think,” said Luxton after becoming the latest cab off the Yorkshire rank.

“I don’t think you can go out there and play in your shell. I think you’ve got to go out there and play your shots. That’s what I’ve done well this year.”

Fine debut: William Luxton leaves the field acknowledging the crowd. Picture: SWPix

That confidence was obvious when Luxton pulled his first delivery out to deep backward square-leg for a single.

During a two-hour stay at the crease, in which he faced 85 balls and hit five fours and two sixes, Luxton revealed a particular ability through the leg-side, pulling, whipping and driving with aplomb.

“The leg-side comes quite naturally,” he said. “Anything on my legs, I’m pretty happy with.”

Memo to Somerset: don’t bowl on Luxton’s pads – or rather do bowl on them, if you’re a Yorkshire fan – as the one-day roadshow continues in Taunton.

Yorkshire Vikings' William Luxton hits out against Northamptonshire at Scarborough on Wednesday. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Yorkshire’s fourth game in the eight-match group stage tomorrow will see them looking to build on a record of one win, one defeat and one no-result, with the Northants game ending just five balls into the visitors’ reply after Luxton led Yorkshire to 222.

“We’ve got a load of (50-over) games coming up, so hopefully I can get a decent run in the side,” said Luxton, who captains the Yorkshire Academy team.

“Then, hopefully, one day I can get in the Championship side.

“It was a pretty good feeling (doing well at Scarborough). It gives me the confidence that I can do it, and all I can do now is try as hard as I can and do as well as I can.”

Tall and wiry, with curly blond hair, Luxton has a presence about him and he was Yorkshire’s fifth debutant in this year’s tournament after Harry Duke, George Hill, Matthew Revis and Jack Shutt.

Born in Keighley, Luxton has just finished sixth form at Bradford Grammar School and is presently enjoying plenty of cricket.

“I think this year I’ve got a lot of experience just from playing loads,” he said.

“I’ve also played quite a lot of 50-overs with the Under-18s, so that’s helped me, the experience from that helped so that I didn’t get bogged down (against Northants) and always knew where to get singles.

“In terms of my style of play, I’m not really a massive lad – I’m tall but not well-built – so I just go out and try to time it as well as I can.

“If anything’s in my area, I look to try and put it away.”

Luxton batted No 7 at Scarborough but can operate higher up if needed.

“Usually, I open the batting for the Academy,” he said.

“I had a little spell at No 3, but you get thrown into a lot of different situations playing Under-18s, Academy, so everything just helps your experience really.”