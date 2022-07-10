Spinners shine as Northern Diamonds extinquish Sunrisers at Headingley

Off-spinning all-rounders Grace Scrivens and Mady Villiers both claimed career best four-wicket hauls as the Diamonds were bowled out for 194 in 49.5 overs at Headingley.

Sunrisers were then 44 without loss in reply, only to succumb to 188 all out inside 46 overs under the pressure of chasing a first 50-over victory as a region at the 15th attempt across three seasons. Amazingly, all 20 wickets fell to spin. After 18-year-old England A prospect Scrivens had impressed with 4-20, Diamonds’ own international twirler Linsey Smith starred with 3-34.

After electing to bat on a glorious summer’s day, only three home batters, led by captain Hollie Armitage with a well constructed 47 off 59 balls, made it into the twenties.

Linsey Smith: Took three wickets on a day in which spin doninated. (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

The others, Leigh Kasperek with 31 from No 8 and Katie Levick’s 28 from No 10.

The Diamonds were 120-8 in the 33rd over before Kasperek, Levick and Rachel Slater added 74 runs for the last two wickets. The former two shared 41 for the ninth wicket.

Villiers (4-36) had the Diamonds openers Lauren Winfield-Hill and Smith stumped as the score slipped to 17-2 in the fourth over.

Then it was Scrivens’ turn to get in on the act, taking the next four wickets, including two in the 27th over, as the score became 110-6.

Northern Diamonds' Emma Marlow reacts after bowling a wide against Sunrisers (Picture: SWPix.com)

Villiers then dashed the Diamonds’ hopes of posting 200 by getting Levick and Kasperek well caught as the innings drew to a close.

Scrivens and Cordelia Griffiths (29) shared an opening stand of 44 to further strengthen their side’s position. Though you always felt the Diamonds could stage a comeback as long as they did not let the rate get out of hand. And that is exactly how it unfolded.

New Zealand spinner Kasperek had Griffith caught at wide mid-off to end the opening partnership, Smith took three quick wickets and Emma Marlow took three as well to leave Sunrisers 178-9 in the 42nd over.

Seventeen needed became seven needed, only for Armitage to account for Maqsood to cruelly deny Sunrisers.

Northern Diamonds coach Dani Hazell said: “Not the best of performances shall we say, but equally that’s the fight we showed last year and the real quality of this team.

“To be able to take it right down to the end and win from a situation where we potentially shouldn’t have is brilliant. It keeps our momentum going at the start of this competition.

“To be honest, I thought we won it with nine, 10, 11 with the bat – Kasperek, Levick and Slater. They did a brilliant job to get us in a position where we had a chance.

“From there, we could put our stamp on the game.