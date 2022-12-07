News you can trust since 1754
Stephen Vaughan exclusive Pt 1: New Yorkshire CCC chief executive on Gough, Rhinos and taking the club forward

STEPHEN VAUGHAN has outlined his immediate objectives after taking on arguably the toughest job in British sport.

By Chris Waters
5 minutes ago

In his first wide-ranging interview, the new Yorkshire chief executive told how he plans to transform the club’s fortunes on-and-off the field.

Vaughan pledged to:

Give Darren Gough and the Yorkshire coaches/players the best chance of achieving on-field success.

Man with a mission - the new Yorkshire chief executive Stephen Vaughan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Improve Headingley’s facilities to ensure that they are “best in class” and the envy of rivals.

Forge closer links with neighbours Leeds Rhinos, including the acquisition of new naming rights for Headingley stadium and sharing best practice between the two clubs.

Make Headingley a go-to hub for Yorkshire businesses and a focal point for networking sessions.

Explore opportunities to bring concerts and other events to the stadium in tandem with Rhinos to maximise Headingley’s commercial potential.

Director of cricket Darren Gough, left, and head coach Ottis Gibson will be given every opportunity by new chief executive Stephen Vaughan to make Yorkshire CCC successful on the field. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Roll out a new membership scheme and engage more fully with members as the club aims for a more transparent, open and welcoming approach.

Vaughan added that Yorkshire are pushing on with plans to refinance the club and expressed the ambition that, by the start of next season, Yorkshire will be in a much better place as they continue to move on from the racism scandal.

“I’m acutely aware of the challenges that the organisation has faced,” he told The Yorkshire Post, “and we will learn from those challenges. It’s an amazing club, and it’s a great opportunity.”

