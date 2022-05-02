The Diamonds are fully supportive of the full-time contracted batter as she travels to play in the six-team event which starts on Wednesday and runs through to May 15.

Dutch international Kalis will play with and against some star names of women’s cricket as she bids to progress a game which has already seen her impress in the first two years of regional cricket.

The 22-year-old will play for the Tornadoes team alongside the likes of Sophie Devine and Stefanie Taylor, while England players Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt are also involved in the globally televised event.

Sterre Kalis: Has made quite the impact during her two seasons with Yorkshire Diamonds. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hong Kong international Mariko Hill, who is UK based and is training with the Diamonds, is also taking part in the competition played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Diamonds director of cricket James Carr has praised, and is supportive of, Fairbreak’s mission to grow the women’s game.He said: “I think the Fairbreak movement has been really good.

“It’s supporting the development of Associate cricketers by putting them in the same dressing room and on the same pitch as some high-class internationals.

“Ultimately, it is about developing the women’s game, so what they’re doing is outstanding.

Northern Diamonds' Sterre Kalis hits out against the Southern Vipers. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“They’ve had a tough couple of years like everyone has around Covid, with their initiatives and things like that. There’s been a slight scheduling challenge, but we’ve tried to make it work for all parties.

“For Sterre to be playing five or six games in a fortnight is good preparation for her.

“Thankfully it’s worked out well because we want to support player development and grow the women’s game.”