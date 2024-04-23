Sterre Kalis on why she picked Northern Diamonds over the Netherlands this week

Sterre Kalis of Northern Diamonds (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Opening batter Kalis is playing the first two games of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy season before travelling to Abu Dhabi for the ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers event, which runs from Thursday through to May 5.

She played in Saturday’s opening round mauling of Lancashire Thunder at Durham, contributing 28, and will face Western Storm at Headingley on Wednesday (10.30am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalis then flies out to the UAE on Thursday ahead of the Netherlands first game on Saturday, the 24-year-old having missed their preparations and warm-up games in favour of staying with the Diamonds.

Sterre Kalis in action for the Northern Diamonds v Thunder in the season-opener on Saturday (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

She will miss three regional fixtures.

“It was hard for me to choose between the two - I want to play for my country in a global event like this but also want to play and contribute for the Diamonds,” said Kalis, pictured .

“I’m happy we’ve found a bit of a middle ground.

“I didn’t want to be missing any Diamonds game, so missing three is tough.

"But playing for your country in the World Cup Qualifiers, it’s the biggest tournament we get to play in as cricketers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m backing the girls to do well when I’m away, and of course I’ll be keeping an eye out for the results.”

If Saturday’s evidence is anything to go by, the Diamonds are in good order.

They brushed Thunder aside by nine wickets, thanks to star performances from Katie Levick with four wickets and unbeaten half-centuries for Lauren Winfield-Hill and captain Hollie Armitage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalis reflected: “We are really happy with our first win of the season. The bowlers got the job done and bowled our local rivals out for 165.

“Lauren and I got off to a good start with an opening partnership of 59 before Hollie came in and showed what she is capable of by finishing the game off with Lauren.

“Now, our focus is on the game against the Storm at Headingley on Wednesday.”

The Diamonds face a Storm side who were bowled out for 114 by Sunrisers on Saturday and lost by eight wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look at our squad, we’re fit and ready to go,” continued Kalis. “It’s a good opportunity for other girls to step up and show what they can do whilst I’m away.

“It’s a really strong line-up we have, and Erin Burns having arrived fits into that very well. Her experience will be massive for us.

“Hollie and Bess have both had good winters overseas with England and in some franchise competitions as well. Lauren as well, she’s been away and has done well.

“Then we’ve got a lot of other batters who can get the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year was a year where we gave people chances and were investing in the youth and all of that stuff.