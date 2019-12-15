Stokes and fellow cricketers triumph at BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards

it was the sort of hat-trick that bowlers can only dream about.

English cricket was the clear winner as the national team and one outstanding individual dominated the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

England’s Cricket World Cup winners were handed the Team of the Year prize. And England sealing the World Cup was also chosen as the Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year.

But it was talisman Ben Stokes who crowned the success by being named the Sports Personality of the Year at a ceremony in Aberdeen on Sunday.

He was the first cricketer to win it since Andrew Flintoff in 2005 and only the fifth from the sport to triumph. The others were Jim Laker (1956), David Steele in 1975 and Ian Botham in 1981.

Stokes’ incredible summer helped him secure the main Sports Personality award.

The 28-year-old held his nerve with an unbeaten 84 in the World Cup final, and just over a month later his glorious 135 not out at Headingley won the third Ashes Test for England, though ultimately Australia would retain the urn despite his heroics.

Stokes’ sizzling performances had made him the overwhelming bookmakers’ favourite for this award, and he finished ahead of Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and Asher-Smith at the event.

It is a story of redemption for Stokes, who in 2018 was cleared of affray charges following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September of the previous year.

Stokes added: “Two years ago was a tough time for me in my life. I’ve had so many people help me through that.

“My fantastic manager, friend Neil Fairbrother is here tonight. You are more than an agent as you get called these days. You’re an incredible human being and an incredible man.

“I literally don’t know how you’ve put up with Andrew Flintoff to start with and then me!”

Also on the six-person shortlist were world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones and England forward Raheem Sterling.

But it wasn’t only the stars who were honoured last night.

Keiren Thompson was the overall winner of the Unsung Hero prize out of a pool of 15 regional award winners.

Thompson is the founder of Helping Kids Achieve community group in Nottingham, and was presented with the award by Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge, who became the first person in history to run the marathon in under two hours in October in Vienna, had been announced as the winner of the World Sport Star award on Saturday. He also won the London Marathon for the fourth time earlier this year.

John Blackie, the coach of world 200 metres champion Dina Asher-Smith, was presented with the Coach of the Year award. Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson received the Lifetime Achievement award. Wheelchair racer Grey-Thompson won 11 Paralympic gold medals between 1992 and 2004 as well as six London Marathon titles. Following her retirement she has remained involved in sport, on the board of the London Marathon and the SportsAid Foundation.