Surrey CCC v Yorkshire CCC County Championship updates

Yorkshire captain Jonny Tattersall won the toss and chose to bowl against Surrey. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

3.45: Ollie Pope scored a century between lunch and tea as Surrey reached 246-5 at the break.

Pope moved from 21 at lunch to 122 at tea, made from 124 balls with 15 fours and a six.

Jordan Clark (32) is the other unbeaten batsman, the pair having shared 110 for the sixth wicket in 136 balls.

Yorkshire lost their way after Steve Patterson captured two wickets in three balls to reduce Surrey to 136-5, with only Patterson and Ben Coad posing any threat.

Yorkshire conceded 164 in 36.2 overs in the session in a poor display.

3.10: Surrey are reasserting themselves in the lead-up to tea as Ollie Pope reaches a magnificent hundred. The England man has faced 102 balls and hit 12 fours and a six. Yorkshire have had no answer to him and his positive approach. 208-5.

2.08: Two wickets in three balls for Steve Patterson turns the game back towards Yorkshire as Cameron Steel drives loosely outside his off stump and is caught by Tom Kohler-Cadmore for a second-ball duck. It’s Kohler-Cadmore’s third catch in that position and Patterson’s third wicket. 136-5.

2.05: Steve Patterson breaks a dangerous stand of 54 between Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes when he has the latter caught behind via an inside edge for 19. Surrey 136-4 in the 42nd over.

1.55: Fifty for Ollie Pope, from 57 balls with seven fours, as Surrey reassert their authority after lunch. The hosts are 129-3, with Ben Foakes on 14.

12.30: A boost for Yorkshire as Ben Coad removes Ryan Patel in the last over before lunch, defending straight to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at first slip.

Patel is gone for 41 and his departure, which leaves Surrey 82-3 at the break, turns what had been Surrey’s morning into an even-stevens sort of session.

Yorkshire started it well and finished it well; in between there was a bit too much loose stuff and new signing Ben Mike was expensive – 4-0-27-0, including three no balls.

Ollie Pope has been busy and proactive in reaching a run-a-ball 21.

12.00: Yorkshire take their second wicket as Hashim Alma defends Steve Patterson to Will Fraine at third slip. Amla is gone for 14 and Surrey are 53-2.

11.30: Slow going at the Oval where Surrey are 27-1 off 15 overs. Coad impressive first up in a spell of 6-2-6-1.

10.45: Ben Coad knocks over Surrey captain Rory Burns with the first ball of his third over. It’s a good length delivery outside off stump and Burns edges it to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at first slip. Surrey are 4-1 and Coad has yet to concede a run.

10.30: Yorkshire have won the toss and elected to bowl in sunny conditions.

They make two changes from the side that lost by one wicket against Essex at Headingley last week.

On-loan pace bowler Ben Mike makes his debut ahead of his permanent move from Leicestershire at the end of the season, replacing all-rounder Matty Revis, and Dom Bess, rested last week, comes in for fellow off-spinner Jack Shutt.

Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes are back from England duty for Surrey, although Joe Root is not available to Yorkshire.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Bean, Hill, Kohler-Cadmore, Fraine, Tattersall (captain), Bess, Thompson, Mike, Coad, Patterson.