England's Ollie Pope, who made a hundred on the opening day of the match against Yorkshire, who are bidding to stave off another defeat. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

2.36: All over at the Oval, where the emotions could not be more different. Surrey have chased their target of 55 in just six overs to claim their 21st Championship title.

Yorkshire, for whom this was a fifth defeat in seven Championship games, head into their final match against Gloucestershire at Headingley next week in relegation trouble.

Fittingly, Rory Burns, the Surrey captain, hit the winning runs when he pulled his opposite number Jonny Tattersall to the mid-wicket boundary.

Burns made 30 from 16 balls with six fours, and Ryan Patel 19 from 21 deliveries with three fours.

2.15: Surrey need 55 to beat Yorkshire at the Oval after wrapping up the visitors’ second innings in quick time after lunch.

Jordan Thompson was lbw to Dan Worrall, Dom Bess strangled down the leg-side off Kemar Roach, and then Ben Mike and Steve Patterson bowled by Worrall as Yorkshire were dismissed for 208.

Worrall finished with 4-61.

12.30: Lunch, and if Yorkshire are not having pickle they are certainly in one, their score standing at 171-6, 17 runs ahead.

Surrey are on course to win this match and wrap up the title today – although Dom Bess (24) and Jordan Thompson (7) will hope to have something to say about that.

12.13: Six down as Jonny Tattersall is caught down the leg side by Ben Foakes off Jamie Overton for 21. Yorkshire are 150-6, still four runs behind. Jordan Thompson joins Dom Bess (12).

11.45: One catch forwards, two catches back. Ryan Patel, after dropping and then catching Adam Lyth, puts down another chance as Jonny Tattersall is reprieved on three at third slip off Jordan Clark. 124-5.

11.28: Two wickets in three balls as Adam Lyth is caught at third slip by Ryan Patel off Kemar Roach for 46.

Patel had dropped Lyth in the second over off the same bowler.

This was a much easier chance, with Lyth squared-up by a fine delivery.

Yorkshire 116-5.

11.25: Yorkshire lose their fourth wicket as Will Fraine is bowled by Jordan Clark for 13.

Yorkshire are 116-4, still 38 behind.

Adam Lyth has 46 and captain Jonny Tattersall is the new batsman.

10.37: Adam Lyth is dropped off the second ball of the second over.

Ryan Patel is the guilty party at third slip after Lyth edges Kemar Roach low to the fielder.

Lyth is reprieved on 37 and Yorkshire, who lost a wicket in the first over, are 94-3.

10.35: Yorkshire lose a wicket to the final ball of the day’s first over.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore plays fatally back to a Cameron Steel googly that keeps low and is bowled for 11.

Kohler-Cadmore had pulled the previous ball, a rank long hop, for four.

Yorkshire are 94-3.

Yorkshire will resume on 89-2 in their second innings, 65 runs short of making Surrey bat again.

The hosts can clinch the title today if they win and if Hampshire fail to chase 378 to beat Kent in Southampton; Hampshire are currently struggling somewhat on 105-4.