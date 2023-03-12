T20 world champions England undone again by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz left England in a spin as Bangladesh held their nerve to move into an unassailable 2-0 T20 series lead following a four-wicket win in Dhaka.

England reached 50-1 at the end of the powerplay but losing three wickets in 16 balls sucked the momentum out of their innings and Mehidy claimed 4-12 as the tourists were all out for 117.

At the same venue where the off-spinner took 12 wickets to lift Bangladesh to a first Test victory over England in 2016, Mehidy then contributed a vital 20 off 16 balls in a nail-biting chase.

Jofra Archer cranked up the pace and collected 3-13 to leave 13 needed off 12 balls but Chris Jordan was dispatched for three fours after being asked to bowl the penultimate over – his first.

Matchwinner: Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates the dismissal of England’s Chris Woakes as Ben Duckett looks on (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Ultimately England’s downfall came down to a dismal batting display after rejigging their top-order, with Phil Salt and Dawid Malan opening, Moeen Ali at three and captain Jos Buttler at four in an attempt to redress some balance following their six-wicket defeat in Chattogram on Thursday.

Ben Duckett top-scored with a run-a-ball 28, having to rebuild after the cluster of wickets, while Salt registered a punchy 25 off 19, as five of their batters were out for single-figure scores.

England were asked to bat first after Buttler lost the toss for the eighth time in a row and they accelerated following the early loss of Malan to get into a handsome position after the powerplay.

Neither Salt nor Moeen were especially convincing as they both edged just out the reach of slip but the pair also collected a six apiece.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, right, and Taskin Ahmed celebrate after their win in the the second T20 cricket match against England in Dhaka (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Salt’s habit of backing away to open up the offside was his undoing as he miscued a return catch to Shakib Al Hasan while Buttler was castled by a special yorker from Hasan Mahmud and Moeen holed out off Mehidy.

Duckett and Sam Curran rebuilt, allowing Bangladesh to slip in an over each from part-time off-spinners Najmul Hossain Shanto and Afif Hossain to the left-handers with minimal damage before Mehidy’s return. The frontline off-spinner saw Curran advancing and adjusted his line and length before Litton Das whipped off the bails while Chris Woakes fell in identical fashion. Mehidy had his fourth when Jordan heaved across the line to deep midwicket and although teenager Rehan Ahmed took fours off Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib in a run-a-ball 11, it was mere window dressing.

Curran drew the edge of Rony Talukdar, only for the ball to scuttle away as Bangladesh took 15 in the first two overs of the chase but the left-arm seamer was in clover when Litton pulled uncertainly to Salt.

England’s short-ball ploy reaped further rewards when Rony clothed to mid-on off Archer.

Ahmed struck with his second ball, a short and wider ball tempting Towhid to slap to Chris Woakes .

There was pin-drop silence among the sellout crowd when Mehidy then miscued a pull off Archer, whose 92mph delivery took out Afif Hossain’s off-stump after Shakib had hacked Moeen to long-off.

