T20 World Cup: What channel is England v Sri Lanka on? What do England need to reach semi-finals?

Prior to Australia’s win, which kept their net run rate below England’s, Chris Woakes insisted worrying about net run-rate permutations is irrelevant if England cannot beat Sri Lanka.

England now have the advantage of going into the match knowing what is required but cannot afford to be carried away, after already losing to Ireland at the tournament.

“At the end of the day we don’t go through if we don’t win this game, two points is the most important thing – I think we all realise that,” said Woakes.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes of England celebrate a wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand at The Gabba on November 01, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

“You can look at net run-rates all you like but if the points aren’t there it’s irrelevant. I think we’re fully focused on the fact that Sri Lanka will be a tough challenge.

“We’ve already seen in this tournament and experienced that ourselves that if you’re not quite on your game a team will take advantage of that and can easily knock you over.

“I don’t think we feel we deserve or have the right to win World Cups because we have a good side. It’s all about how we perform in these crucial moments and games.”

Is it on TV?

England take on Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 8am on Saturday morning UK time. Sky Sports Cricket will have coverage of the clash, with the pre-game build-up starting at 7.30am.

Is there a stream?