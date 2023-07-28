All Sections
The Ashes 2023: Watch as Joe Root dismisses Marnus Labuschagne with stunning catch for England

England star Joe Root has lit up the fifth Test of the 2023 Ashes series with a stunning catch.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST

A victory may be beyond England’s reach but fans were given something to celebrate when Root dismissed Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne with a sensational catch.

Labuschagne hooked behind following a pacey bowl from Mark Wood, and it was seemingly Jonny Bairstow’s catch to make.

However, Root took charge of the situation by lunging to his weaker left side and getting hold of the ball. Root was then quickly mobbed by his teammates as the Kia Oval erupted.

The teams are currently at lunch and Australia trail by 168 runs. Fans were quick to hail Root on social media, although many questioned whether Bairstow should have been the one making the catch.

@AadeshKumarCha8 tweeted: “Outstanding Joe. Get going.”

@Sicknote68 tweeted: “Great catch, but Bairstow could've/should've taken that just by stretching out an arm.”

