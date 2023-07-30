The Hundred can help Reece Topley get into England's 50-over World Cup picture

Reece Topley is entering this season of the Hundred having recovered from two freak injuries and with a bucketload of perspective.

Topley was ruled out of last year’s victorious England T20 World Cup campaign having injured his ankle standing on a boundary sponge.

Having returned from that injury to make his IPL debut he crashed out in his first game having dislocated his shoulder in the field.

“Recovery has gone really well,” he said. “Obviously, it is never nice to get injured.

Reece Topley is hoping to use the Hundred to force his way back into the England ODI reckoning (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“But then I suppose the nature of the two injuries that I had, you can spend a lot of time soul-searching and ask questions why.

“But I think you've just got to get on the front foot and deal with it and almost have that typical British attitude, a stiff upper lip and crack on.

“I'm excited to get back out there, I've bowled well when I've played so I think the fact that I'm playing again and getting out there, I just feel so much excitement.

“Let's hope it's the start of a relatively successful end of the summer and winter, obviously with the World Cup as well.”

Reece Topley, left, playing for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last year, will play for Northern Superchargers in 2023. (Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Those two little words, World Cup. Topley, pictured, has not ruled out being selected in the squad to head to India in October for England’s defence of their title. Before then he will play in the Hundred for the Northern Superchargers, which he sees as the last step in his recovery.

“The Hundred is almost like end-stage rehab, to the extent that I obviously will look to put in some good performances and want to do well for the Superchargers.

“We've got a great squad that wants to go all the way in the comp, and I want to put in some performances that contribute to that.

“But then obviously, you've got the ODI series against New Zealand and Ireland, which we haven't played a massive amount of 50-over cricket.

“So those games will be quite pivotal in the lead-up to the World Cup.”

The fast bowler was speaking at the launch of KP Snacks community cricket pitches initiative which will fund 100 new pitches over the next three years.

Topley has been proactive in his recovery as he looks to secure a ticket back to India, where he was part of the England side that lost the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

“Obviously, from a personal perspective, I've had some success and, it's really about emulating that,” he explained.

“But I wouldn't say I've stayed still.

“I've got injured but I've still learned new things and it's time to work on my own game.

“Because a lot of people say that if you're standing still, you're going to get overtaken, so it's about adding more strings to my bow.

“So then if there are any analysts that have dissected different things before, we play a team in a series, there's a few new things you can throw out.”

