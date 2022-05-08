Woodlands captain Brad Schmulian goes on the attack against Farsley during his innings of 55. Picture: Steve Riding.

The 27-year-old South African, who has represented Eastern Province and KwaZulu Natal Inland in first-class cricket back home, took all 10 wickets for Tickhill as they defeated Barnsley by 124 runs in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

It is the first time a 10-for has been achieved in the league since it was founded in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six of his victims were bowled, three caught and one lbw, and Koekemoer figures were 14.4-5-38-10.

Woodlands opener Tim Walton hits four runs in his innings of 57 in the 43-run win over Bradford Premier rivals Farsley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Barnsley won the toss at Shaw Lane and elected to field, the visitors making 189-8, with opener Ross Diver prominent with 53 and former Nelson Mandela University student Koekemoer scoring 40 at No 4.

Beck Frostick returned fine figures of 2-29, backed up by Waqas Tanveer (2-40) and Oliver Jackson (3-45), but they were nothing compared to what happened after tea.

Only opener Oliver Bennett (18) and William Nicholson (5) lasted more than 30 balls as Koekemoer ripped through Barnsley’s innings, with Adi Sreedharan (10-5-7-0) providing miserly support for the overseas all-rounder as the hosts were toppled for 65 in 28.4 overs.

Cleethorpes had two centurions in their 302-3 against Whiston at Chichester Road.

Tian Koekemoer - seen in action for South Africa against in July 2014 - took the first-ever 10-wicket haul in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League for Tickhill against Barnsley Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Ben Wright (107) and Sameera Sadamal (119no) gave further evidence that the Lincolnshire club have settled quickly into top-flight cricket, adding 243 for the third wicket, with Wright hitting nine fours and a six, and Sadamal 15 fours and a six.

Whiston were then rolled over for 102, despite the efforts of opener Joe Norbury (44) as Kieran Brooker (5-15) caused a collapse from 82-4.

Tickhill and Cleethorpes are third and fourth on 40 points, but ahead of them are Appleby Frodingham and Wakefield Thornes with a perfect 48.

Appleby Frodingham had their own century hero in captain Matt Morland, who made 106 opening at Whitley Hall.

Not far behind him was No 3 Jordan Neil with 85, and they added 181 after the early dismissal of Alex Grimes in their 242-6.

Matt Cartwright (75) and Neil Longhurst (35) put on 93 for the second wicket for Whitley Hall, but wickets fell regularly as they finished on 182, Matthew Harris taking 3-45 and Kieran Watson 3-50.

Wakefield Thornes were 48-4 after being sent in by visitors Treeton, but were revived by Matthew Jordan (44) and Matthew Taylor (35), who added 75.

Needing 202 to win, Treeton rarely looked like succeeding, with opener Dave Rodgers’ 41 being the stand-out knock in their 116 as Taylor took 3-36 and Matthew Varley 5-48.

Koekemoer’s 10-38 wasn’t the only outstanding analysis in the division, however, as James Keast took 5-2 as Elsecar were castled for 68, Doncaster Town triumphing by eight wickets.

Driffield Town and York are leading the way in Yorkshire Premier League North.

Veteran opener Duncan Snell scored 121, adding 116 for the first wicket with the equally in-form Jonny Tattersall (55) as York racked up 255-8 at home to Woodhouse Grange.

Snell faced 165 balls and batted for just under three hours in hitting 12 fours and five sixes, while Tattersall’s runs came off just 59 balls and contained eight fours.

Sam Britton (4-25 ) avoided the damage before Woodhouse Grange were skittled for 229.

Driffield Town’s bowlers were on top even more than York’s batters, dismissing Scarborough for 70 at North Marine Road on the way to a 97-run triumph.

Mayank Mishra bagged 5-16, James Anson 3-37 and Alec Drury 2-16. George Drury (70no) and Mark Goddard (56) had pulled Town’s innings round from 22-4 to 167, putting on 108 for the fifth wicket as Ben Elvidge finished with 5-41.

Jonathan Macgregor (5-38) helped Harrogate to a 93-run triumph at Sessay, while an Adam Fisher-inspired Sheriff Hutton Bridge won by three wickets with two balls to spare against Clifton Alliance.

Newly-promoted Ossett are third in the Bradford League Premier Division after defeating Bradford & Bingley by 92 runs.

Captain Nick Connolly was in the runs again with 51, with Matthew Race making 57 in Ossett’s 235, but only visiting captain Ed Brown (35) was defiant in their 143, Marcus Walmsley taking 4-34.

Jason Marshall (100no) made a second successive ton for leaders Methley, who took a maximum points haul against Bankfoot.

Alex Cree (53) helped Marshall put on 111 for the first wicket in Methley’s 204-5, Bankfoot being beaten with 12.2 overs to spare.

Wicket-keeper Dan Hodgson hit 116 and took five catches as second-placed New Farnley thrashed Batley by 185 runs, while James Glynn (68no) helped Townville defeat Hanging Heaton by four wickets.

In the Huddersfield League Premiership, Honley opener Lewis Evans starred with 134, which included 16 fours and two sixes, as Barkisland were beaten by 60 runs, while Craig Glover (7-36) shone with the ball as Shepley defeated Kirkburton.

Otley and Rawdon are leading the way in Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One, with openers James Davies (58) and captain Josh Atkinson (75) setting Otley on their way to a six-wicket win over Burley with a stand of 135.