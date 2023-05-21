Tickhill and Collingham & Linton assume title control, as leaders Otley fall and Castleford stun York

TICKHILL, runners-up in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League last season, are determined to go one better this campaign.

They recovered from a mid-innings slump to post a challenging 230-7 at home to Elsecar and ended up winning by 76 runs.

Harry Swindells had watched some of the wickets tumble at the other end as Tickhill went from 52-0 to 74-4 as Craig Moffat and Muhammad Ilyas claimed two victims apiece, but the No 3 remained resolute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swindells finished on 84 and added 56 with keeper Jordan Lowe (30) and 89 with Liam Guthrie (49), Ilyas taking 3-41 from his 15 overs.

Looking good: Aqsad Ali of New Rover made 36 not out as leaders Otley were beaten by 49 runs in the Aire Wharfe. (Picture: Steve Riding)

Elsecar, who lost both openers for ducks, were revived by Taruwar Kohli (66) and Bilal Anjam (20), who put on 59 for the third wicket, but batters were dismissed with regularity after that and the visitors could only total 154, Alex Rowland bagging 5-38.

Tickhill now lead the table alone on 48 points, with Sheffield Collegiate second four points behind after a comfortable victory at Aston Hall. Shaiq Choudhry continued his fine form by scoring 79, adding 74 for the second wicket with opener Abdul Faseeh (35) as Collegiate ended on 230-8.

Henry Eldred (5-19) then mopped up the home side’s lower order as Aston Hall were skittled for 71.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defending champions Appleby Frodingham are second from bottom after a 15-run defeat at Treeton.

Leeds Modernians v Horsforth Aire Wharfe League Division 3 - Horsforth overseas Australian bowler Oscar Patch in fine voice with this appeal. He took 3 wickets in the 127-run win (Picture: Steve Riding)

The hosts’ top four all made contributions in their 207-7, led by opener Stephen Foster (58), with third change Kieran Lindley taking 5-78.

The Lincolnshire visitors were back in the hut for 192, Vinnie Ogden adding to his 34 not out with 5-50. Only 10 points now separate the bottom six.

Otley’s first defeat of the season in the Airedale & Wharfedale League, by 49 runs at New Rover whose last pair put on 36, enabled Collingham & Linton to forge a 12-point lead in Division One, inspired by Toby Jacklin (6-57), Leo Johnson (67) and Greg Brown (67no) as Bilton were very much second best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tong Park Esholt opener Riley Vernon made an unbeaten 173, off 160 balls, including 13 fours and 12 sixes, as they won a run-filled match against Addingham by 63 runs.

Castleford claimed another good scalp, winning by four wickets at York in Yorkshire Premier League North.

Yorkshire player Finlay Bean scored 64 off 63 balls, including six fours, as York totalled 221-9, but Brayden Clark took the game away from them by hitting 128 not out off 140 deliveries, including 14 fours and three sixes, as Castleford won with 22 balls to spare.

They are second in the table behind Clifton Alliance, who deepened Scarborough’s woes, defeating them by seven wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford & Bingley were bemoaning their batting when defeated by New Farnley in the Heavy Woollen Cup two weekends ago.

However, they made up for it by taking 14 runs off the final over against the same opponents, this time at Lawns Lane, to earn a tie in the Bradford Premier League Premier Division.

Runs came off all but one ball in that final over, bowled by Adam Ahmed, with Bingley captain Ed Brown hitting a four and Lachlan Doidge a six, Brown’s two runs off the final delivery levelling the scores.

Aidan Langley (78) and Usman Arshad (77), in contrasting styles, helped New Farnley to 265-8 after they won the toss, with Bingley’s spinners only going at four an over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian Corey Miller dominated the reply with 130, made off 126 balls and including 15 fours and three sixes, and he added 78 for the second wicket with Yorkshire’s Will Luxton (48).

Woodlands, who topped 300 for the first time this season in the league, now have a 23-point lead over Townville and New Farnley at the head of affairs.

Woodlands captain Brad Schmulian scored 106 in just 99 balls, including 19 fours, in the 205-run thrashing of Methley, while opener Jonny Booth made 72 not out as Townville defeated Pudsey Congs by seven wickets.

Yorkshire wicketkeeper Harry Duke scored 136 for Farsley, hitting 13 fours and five sixes, as they thrashed Hanging Heaton by 176 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad