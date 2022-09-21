Tom Kohler-Cadmore had played many fine shots prior to the one that sent Yorkshire crashing from 139-4 in their first innings to 179 all-out, the visitors failing by five runs to avoid the follow-on before ending day two on 89-2, 65 runs behind leaders Surrey, for whom victory would secure the title should second-placed Hampshire (105-4) fail to chase 378 against Kent in Southampton.

Of the many fine shots that Kohler-Cadmore played, one thinks, especially, of the nonchalant advance down the pitch to the West Indian fast bowler Kemar Roach and seemingly effortless push back over his head for six into the pavilion seats.

Not many players could play that shot, but Kohler-Cadmore made it look ridiculously easy on his way to the top score of 55 from 75 balls.

Yorkshire's Will Fraine is caught by Ollie Pope at second slip off the bowling of Dan Worrall. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

One remembers, too, later in the over, another advance down the pitch followed by a brutal swing that sent the ball sailing over mid-on for four.

It was as though Kohler-Cadmore was playing in his back garden, facing nothing more challenging than a tennis ball propelled by a junior relative.

But, as is invariably the case when wickets tumble, one recalls, most vividly, the wild hack at a delivery from Tom Lawes - also played after coming down the pitch - that flew off the outside edge and into the gloves of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to cut off a splendid innings in its prime.

Kohler-Cadmore did not need telling that he got it wrong and that it looked as ugly as many of his previous shots had looked glorious; such is the way of it with attacking batsmen who live by the sword.

Tom Lawes, the 19-year-old pace bowler playing only his sixth first-class match, took his best figures to date, 4-31, in the Yorkshire first innings. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Post Kohler-Cadmore, the innings disintegrated, save for Jonny Tattersall’s unbeaten 45, the pair having shared 72 for the fifth wicket in what had started to look like an effective response from Yorkshire to Surrey’s first innings score of 333.

The hosts had lost their last four wickets for 41 runs in 7.3 overs as Yorkshire hit back well at the start of the day.

Ben Mike struck with its third ball, bowling Jordan Clark without addition to his overnight 55, a confidence-boosting wicket for a player who had endured a torrid first day in Yorkshire colours.

Jamie Overton also failed to add to his overnight nine as George Hill pinned him in front, Hill striking again four balls later when he bowled Roach with a delivery that darted back.

Micky Stewart, the former Surrey and England batsman, poses with a key to The Oval, renamed The Micky Stewart Oval for this match in recognition of his 90th birthday last Friday. Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

The last pair of Lawes and Dan Worrall thrashed 34 in four overs, Worrall contributing 23 including a six over long-off off Steve Patterson and a six over mid-wicket off Ben Coad.

Coad was not to be outdone, Worrall skying him to Mike at deep mid-wicket as the pace bowler finished with 3-41, Patterson returning 4-69.

When Yorkshire replied, Adam Lyth was squared-up by Roach and caught at third slip; then, Fin Bean was bowled by Lawes through the gate on the stroke of lunch as he attempted to work through the onside.

Hill aimed an off-drive at Lawes and nicked behind, and Yorkshire slipped to 67-4 when Will Fraine defended Worrall to second slip.

Kohler-Cadmore and Tattersall played nicely in the sunny afternoon, the pair complementing each other in style and stature, before Kohler-Cadmore’s rush of blood changed the picture.

Dom Bess was the first to follow him back to the pavilion, chopping on an attempted off-drive off Clark.

Jordan Thompson’s disappointing run with the bat continued when he was caught behind off the same man to register a fifth-ball duck.

Mike misread a googly from Cameron Steel and was bowled; Coad was unsuccessful in his efforts to chop down on a yorker from Lawes, and the innings ended when Patterson perished for a second-ball duck, edging Overton to second slip.

All of which left Yorkshire facing the grim prospect of a fifth defeat in seven County Championship matches prior to next week’s final game of the season against Gloucestershire at Headingley, with the club not yet out of the relegation woods.

However, after Bean was bowled through the gate for the second time in the day, Worrall defeating him with a fine delivery that swung back in, Yorkshire showed fight through Lyth and Hill.

It was clearly a frustration to Hill that, having once more got a start, he was unable to continue, undone by a bit more extra pace and bounce from Overton as he edged to second slip. Still, his 36 was an encouraging effort and provided the bulk of a 68-run stand.