JORDAN THOMPSON believes Yorkshire’s powerplay bowling must improve if they are to win the T20 Blast for the first time.

The Yorkshire all-rounder pinpointed that as the key area as the club prepares to start its campaign against Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Last year, Yorkshire came up short in the semi-final against Lancashire at the same venue despite a Thompson onslaught (50 from 18 balls, including six sixes) propelling them to what looked like a winning total of 204-7: the second-highest score achieved on Finals Day.

But after the first six overs of the bowling powerplay, Lancashire were 89-2 and well on course for a victory sealed by six wickets with eight balls left, Keaton Jennings (75) and Dane Vilas (63 not out) leading the charge.

Thompson hits one of his six sixes in the Lancashire semi. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Asked what would make the all-important difference this year, as Yorkshire look to win their first white-ball trophy since 2002, Thompson said: “I think, bowling-wise, there were times in the powerplays when we were conceding way too many runs.

“When you look at the likes of the semi-final, we got 200-odd and they flew to 80-odd after the powerplay.

“That kind of breaks the door down and we were battling uphill.

“We’ve brought (David) Wiese in who has got lots of experience, and hopefully the lads around the squad can work around him.”

Jordan Thompson salutes the crowd after his scintillating half-century in last year's T20 Roses semi-final. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Wiese, the Namibia all-rounder who turned 38 on Thursday, is unavailable for the opening game along with Harry Brook, with both men still at the Indian Premier League.

Yorkshire said they will update on their availability as soon as possible, with the club’s second fixture not until next Friday, when they travel to face Worcestershire at New Road.

Wiese is one of the world’s most respected T20 players; in 330 appearances, he has scored 3,770 runs at 22.98 with a strike-rate of 143.56, and he has taken 260 wickets at 26.40 with an economy rate of 8.31.

The South African-born player should bring much along with Shan Masood, the Yorkshire club captain and fellow overseas professional, and Thompson is optimistic that the side can go a couple of steps further this time and get their hands on the silverware.

“It would be great to win the T20 for the first time,” he said. “Last year, when you look back at the semi-final, we probably should have won it and found ourselves in the final against a strong Hampshire team.

“This year - it’s not quite back to square one - but we start out again at the start of the comp, and we know that we have to battle again to try to make an impact.

“We know what kind of brand of cricket we want to play in T20, which is positive and attacking, and we’re looking forward to giving it our best shot.”

Yorkshire’s powerplay bowling will indeed be significant; as well as conceding 89 in the first six overs of the semi-final against Lancashire, they leaked 78 during the powerplay at home to Birmingham Bears last summer and 70 in their opening match against Worcestershire at Headingley.

At the same time, a strength of Yorkshire’s cricket was their own batting powerplay, with 79 achieved in both games against Durham, 76 at home to Birmingham, 73 away to Worcestershire, 72 at home to Lancashire (in the group stage), and 70 away to Leicestershire.

Thompson is aware that he has his own part to play in the collective bowling effort, and the man who was Yorkshire’s leading wicket-taker in last season’s Blast (17) hopes he has added to his skills over the winter.

“Just little bits,” said the 26-year-old. “I bowled in T10, which is brutal, so it’s about finding ways of getting through overs when people are trying to smack you for six every single ball, which obviously translates into T20 cricket.

“Also, working with different fields to different types of players, and making sure that you’re very clear on what you want to do as a bowler because with the batters nowadays, they’ve got every shot in the book, and it’s about how you shut down their options and make sure that you don’t go for runs, and through that you create more chances to take wickets.

“There’s little nuggets that I’ve probably taken from certain people, from certain players, and I’m trying to bring those into my game.”

As an all-action, charismatic cricketer, one who wears his heart on his sleeve and loves the big occasion, T20 brings the best out of Thompson. His outstanding innings in the Roses semi-final was a case in point, as was his magnificent final over in the quarter-final at Surrey, which went for only three runs and included two wickets to close out a one-run triumph.

“I enjoy being in those situations,” he said. “If you don’t put yourself in those situations, then you’ve got no chance of winning the big moments.”

