'Unbelievable game' leaves England proud but agonisingly short as Australia retain Ashes

Australia retained the Women’s Ashes after Nat Sciver-Brunt’s excellent innings of 111 not out could not prevent England suffering an agonising three-run defeat in the second ODI at the Ageas Bowl.

Victory in Bristol on Wednesday had levelled the multi-format series at 6-6, but Heather Knight’s side knew only a fourth consecutive win over the world champions would keep alive their hopes of winning back the urn.

Put into bat first in Hampshire, Australia posted 282-7 with Ellyse Perry hitting 91 and Annabel Sutherland adding 50, but it was Georgia Wareham who changed the momentum with 26 runs off the final over.

Tammy Beaumont ensured England’s chase started strongly with 60 but wickets fell regularly with the recalled Alana King claiming 3-44 from her 10 overs.

So close: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt reacts after failing to hit a boundary in the final over of the second one day international of the Women's Ashes Series at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.(Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sciver-Brunt’s presence kept alive England’s faint hopes and she reached another century against Australia, but could not get the required 15 runs from Jess Jonassen’s final over.

It puts Australia 8-6 up in the series with only one ODI left to play in Taunton, which means the urn will remain with Alyssa Healy’s side.

“God it was an unbelievable game again wasn’t it? It has got to be the best series there has ever been in the history of the women’s game,” Knight reflected.

“Two sides going toe-to-toe, fighting it out and every game has been pretty close. Yeah, obviously disappointment but real pride as well over the fact we got so close.

Australia players celebrate winning the second one day international of the Women's Ashes Series to retain the Ashes (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“The way Nat played was unbelievable. To nearly marshal the tail in that chase was brilliant, but probably left a little bit too much to do.

“Overall, we’ve put in another thriller of a performance, but the Ashes are gone which is disappointing.”

Knight now wants her England team to finish the series on a high and level the scoresat 8-8 in Tuesday’s final ODI in Taunton.

Knight said: “There is a one-day series victory on the line and it would be a really good achievement to win the T20 series and ODI series to draw the series 8-8.

Nailbiting: England's Lauren Filer and team-mates react as they watch the action as they bat during the final over of the second ODI (Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“We have to rally around people, it is obviously quite a quick turnaround and there will be some emotion in that dressing room.