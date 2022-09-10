Watch - Historic rendition of God Save The King fills Oval as cricket commemorates the Queen ahead of England v South Africa

At the Kia Oval, the England and South Africa players joined staff and spectators to honour the late monarch ahead of the start of play.

The two sides, wearing black armbands, lined up on the outfield to observe a minute’s silence before soprano Laura Wright led them in the national anthem of South Africa, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, and then God Save the King.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the final notes died away, prolonged spontaneous applause broke out as the players prepared for the first ball of the day.

England captain Ben Stokes said on Sky Sports: “It’s been very sad news for not only the nation but the world with the Queen’s passing.

“She was someone who dedicated her life to the nation, someone that we take incredible inspiration from and we are honoured to be able to walk out on the field in memory of the Queen.

“We know how much the Queen loved this sport, and the show must go on.

“I’m sure she’ll be looking down on all the sport that’s still going ahead over this weekend and that we’re going out there in her honour. I’m very pleased and proud we can do that.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Players and officials line up for the National Anthem ahead of Day Three of the Third LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval on September 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

Elsewhere, on day three at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, a two-minute period of silence was impeccably observed with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at 9.50am.

Spectators were also able to watch on big screens as the King was formally proclaimed as monarch at the Accession Council.

There were tributes too ahead of the Betfred Super League Play-Off Eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford.

Players, officials and supporters observed a minute’s silence and sang the national anthem before kick-off.