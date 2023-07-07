MOEEN ALI said that England cannot rely on Ben Stokes to perform another Headingley miracle and must “come to the party” to help out their captain.

The third Ashes Test is beautifully poised, with Australia on 116-4 in their second innings, a lead of 142.

Stokes famously inspired a one-wicket Ashes triumph at Headingley in 2019 when his unbeaten 135 led them to a target of 359.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Moeen made clear: “Ben loves these situations and thrives off them, but we can’t rely on him all the time.

England's Chris Woakes celebrates dismissing Australia's Usman Khawaja with Ben Stokes & Joe Root. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We’ve got some other very dangerous players and we need to come to the party as well as Ben.

“He’s the one player in the world that everybody would be thinking of in this situation, and as long as he’s there you’ve always got a great chance of winning.

“He’s a brilliant player and a great captain, but we have to stand up and not just rely on Ben to score the runs, and hopefully we can chase whatever we need to get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stokes kept England in the hunt on day two, top-scoring with 80 as the hosts scored 237 in reply to Australia’s first innings 263.

Moeen then nipped in with two wickets - the key ones of Marnus Labuschange and Steve Smith, the latter his 200th Test wicket on his 66th appearance.

“I’m pleased obviously with the 200 wickets,” said Moeen, who claimed 2-34 from 17 overs.

“Those two wickets were gifted in a way, but generally I thought I bowled quite nicely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I tried to be aggressive and attacking, and I’ve really enjoyed it (being back in the side).

"The kind of mindset that Ben has given me really suits me, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.”

Following his return to Test cricket in the first game at Edgbaston, Moeen missed the Lord’s Test due to an injury to his spinning finger.

He said that he had experienced no ill-effects during this match on a wicket he does not believe particularly conducive to spin, albeit one which has provided a compelling contest between bat and ball.

"“I didn’t feel like it spun much,” said Moeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s not a lot of spin in the wicket, and it’s quite a nice wicket still (to bat on).

“Once the ball gets 30-overs old it’s quite nice to bat.

"Tomorrow is going to be crucial to get a couple of early wickets so it’s not too big of a lead, and I definitely feel that we’ve got a good chance, although we’ll have to play well.”

Andrew McDonald, the Australia coach, believes that the contest is too close to call.

“What happens next, who knows,” he said.

“I think it’s 50-50. To be in this position after losing the toss speaks volumes for the group. This game has got everyone on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a high pressured series, and the games have ebbed and flowed.

"We feel as though on the back of (losing) the toss, and where the game’s positioned, we’re in a pretty strong position overall.”

McDonald also paid tribute to Stokes, who followed up his magnificent 155 in the Lord's Test.

“When Ben Stokes is there (at the crease), you’re never in total control,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Full credit to him once again; his ability to bat with the tail is probably second to none.

“Ben Stokes is an incredible leader, and we’ve got one in Pat Cummins. Pat was outstanding with his six-fer as well.”

Cummins, who claimed 6-91 from 18 overs, said: “Overall, to have a lead is a great effort.

"It’s a pretty good wicket, so any lead is valuable.

“Stokes batted well, and (Mark) Wood put some into the stands too.

"As a captain, you just have to be sure of your plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad