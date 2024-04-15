Yorkshire set a side winless in the County Championship for 19 months a whopping 498 for victory in Bristol.

It would have been the third-highest run-chase in the competition’s history, and the 10th-highest in all first-class cricket.

The hosts ended the match on 405-6 from 116 overs, with Ollie Price and James Bracey scoring hundreds, although Yorkshire conceded a good number of those runs because they set attacking fields in an effort to win.

“People will ask could you have declared earlier, but then does that not play into their hands a little bit?” said head coach Gibson.

“When you’re looking at a target to set them, the ground is very small on one side - on one side it’s a 50-metre boundary - and with a flat pitch and a Kookaburra ball that you know is not going to give you much assistance, we had to take that into account.

“We tried to bat as quickly as we could to give ourselves as much time. We felt we had enough time, but it proved not to be, so there’s a bit of frustration.”

Yorkshire managed only two wickets on the final day - both to pace bowler Ben Coad - with the spinners ineffective. But Gibson was pleased with the effort of the players.

“We threw everything at them,” he said. “You have to give them credit. They played well. The guys that got hundreds played well. We created some opportunities but, at the end, it’s a bit of a stalemate, but I’m pleased with how we played.”

Gibson continued: “At the end of the day, we tried everything. We bowled spin, we bowled seam, but the wicket got really flat, the Kookaburra ball doesn’t help, and it’s a new-ball game then.

"We got wickets with the new ball but once the hardness goes out of the ball and the batsman is intent on not getting out, it’s a very attritional sort of situation.