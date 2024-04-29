Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The county’s head coach said that Derbyshire rejected Yorkshire’s offer to make a game of it on the final day of a rain-ruined County Championship match that ended as a draw.

Gibson said that not everyone is as “brave” as Yorkshire and that “sometimes in order to win you have to risk losing”, particularly to get out of Division Two.

“I’m prepared to risk losing,” said Gibson, whose winless team are fifth in the table after three draws and a defeat.

“It was frustrating what with the weather and a lack of enterprise from them this morning,” he said.

“I said, ‘look, are we keen to put something on the table and whatever and let’s try and make a game of it?’ They didn’t show any interest in that.

“We offered them 400, I think, in 80 overs, but they didn’t go for that. We said, ‘you tell us what you’d be happy to chase’, and nothing came back.

“If you’re going to get into the First Division, you’ve got to try and win games.

"Just like taking wickets on a flat pitch you need to be creative, sometimes when the weather plays a part you also need to be creative to create an opportunity to try and win the game. We tried but that was not their intention.

“If we’d had four good days, I’m very confident we would have won the game with good weather. There’s no question in my mind about that.

“If there’s two teams trying to win, then it’s a really good game; if there’s only one team trying to win, then it’s a different situation.”

Yorkshire’s only option thereafter was to try and force the follow-on.

After the third day was washed out, Derbyshire resumed on 190-3 in their first innings, needing to reach 301 to avoid being made to bat again.

Effectively, it meant that Yorkshire not only had to force the follow-on but also capture 17 wickets in the day.

As it was, Derbyshire went on to make 447 in their first innings after Yorkshire scored 450-5 declared earlier in the contest on the back of hundreds by England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook.

The visitors were 59-1 in their second innings when hands were shaken.

“Once we got the impression that they weren’t keen to do that (set a game up), the next thing was to try and force the follow-on,” said Gibson.

“We got a wicket early on and that got everybody going, but unfortunately, as has happened in the past, partnerships develop and once the ball loses its hardness on a pitch like that it’s difficult to get wickets.”

Gibson continued: “We’re brave enough to say that we want to win Division One and get out of it.

"I don’t know that everybody feels the same way, or are brave enough to say it the way we’re saying it.

“Some people might be happy to walk away with a draw and try and win somewhere else, but we’re trying to win every game we play.

“That’s always been my mentality.