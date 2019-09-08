Weekend Review – James Davies leads by example to steer Otley to second straight Aire Wharfe title

Otley captain James Davies produced his season-best bowling haul of 6-24 to put them on the way to victory at Collingham and clinch the Aire-Wharfe title for the second year in a row.

The two relegation spots won’t be decided until this week’s final matches though a third win in a row for Adel will have given their confidence a boost.

IN THE RUNS: Alasdair Fearns scored 59 for Adel against Pool. Picture: Steve Riding.

Dasun Opanayaka (101no) and Alasdair Fearns (59) starred as they rattled up 215-7 before bowling out Pool for 88, sending their opponents to the bottom of the heap.

Rawdon joined them in the bottom two after Ben Heritage (40) and Chathura Kauluthanthri (42no) led Horsforth past their 175-7 total.

Bilton are also not yet safe, their chase of Burley’s modest 119 halted 13 runs short by Jason Wright who followed up a top score of 31 with a stunning 9-44 spell.

Yasar Ali made 86 as Follifoot set a 213-9 target before Istikhar Hussain (4-16) and Josh Cutts (4-49) dismissed Ilkley for 93.

Jason Wright top-scored with 31 for Burley before taking 9-44 to earn a 13-run win over Bilton. Picture: Steve Riding.

Aftab Karim (4-20) helped restrict Addingham to 177 but three cheap wickets each for Richard Atkins and Ricky Palacio dismissed North Leeds for 140.

Edward Barnes (87no) and Adam Fisher (32no) steered Yorkshire North champions Sheriff Hutton Bridge past Beverley Town’s 150 in which captain Andrew Burton made 39no.

James Finch (70) led the way in Woodhouse Grange’s 167 before Simon Tennant took 4-18 in Sessay’s 114.

Linden Gray picked up 5-47 but with Duncan Snell (53), Jack Leaning (64) and Ben Robinson (72no) in good form, York set a target of 241. Scarborough put up a spirited chase but 4-32 from Daniel Woods and a key run-out of James Pick (68) saw them come up ten runs short.

A century opening stand between James Wharton (67) and Matthew Revis (51) together with an impressive 70 from Finlay Bean helped Yorkshire Academy to 269-7 and a 77-run win over Harrogate.

Brothers Dominic and Will Rhodes each picked up four wickets as Clifton Alliance were dismissed 44-runs short of Stamford Bridge’s 206, which included 48 from Kyle Waite.

Chris Peareth hit a half century in Dunnington’s 201-8 but Liam Hyde (57) and a century stand between David Wainwright (63) and Hamid Khan (55no) grabbed a six-wicket win for Castleford.

Duncan Heath made 88no as Yorkshire South champions Doncaster Town rounded off the season with a 35-run win over Hallam.

The shock of the day came at Treeton, who were skittled out for 87 by relegation-threatened Wickersley, Tom Knight taking 4-6. Chris Durham (46no) saw the visitors home in 11.1 overs.

That defeat allowed Wakefield Thornes to take runners-up spot, Richard Foster (67) the top scorer in their 230-8 which proved good enough to pip Cleethorpes despite the efforts of Joe Baker (58) and Fred Lumby (43).

Jason Meadows (40no) helped Elsecar to 132 and even though Muhammed Ilyas took 4-31, Sheffield Collegiate won by six wickets, Jason’s nephew Sam Meadows scoring 33 not out.

Oliver Jackson’s 6-29 helped restrict Whitley Hall to 183 in which James Moorhouse contributed 72, but Barnsley lost by 30 runs, their top scorer being 15-year-old Sheryaar Ali (31).

Mark Cummins (83) and Liam Johnson (5-48) starred as Tickhill beat Aston Hall despite a half-century from No9 Adam Clarke.

Huddersfield Premiership champions Hoylandswaine eased to a 130-run win at Broad Oak, Brayden Clark (89) and Iftikhar Naseer (55) leading the way.

Luke Bridges followed up a knock of 93 and 131-run stand with Sachin Jayawardena (58) with a 6-41 spell as Barkisland beat Moorlands.

Jake Lockwood hit 74 but with Daniel Moorhouse taking 7-26 Golcar struggled to 135. That looked enough when Steve Whitwam (6-42) had Armitage Bridge struggling at 31-8 but No9 Chris Dennison (56no) saw them over the line.

Despite the efforts of Umer Yaqoob (6-43) and Nathan Jones (56) Delph lost against Scholes and remain in the dog fight to avoid going down with Shelley.

Andrew Smith (5-30) helped restrict Shepley to 109 which Kirkburton passed with two wickets to spare despite Nasir Jamal’s 5-23.

Bradford League wrapped up the season with a double weekend with most attention on who would join Lightcliffe in relegation.

Marcus Walmsley (6-30 & 55) starred as Methley beat Lightcliffe and they were safe when they dismissed New Farnley for 208. They went on to finish in style with another win, Walmsley (81) and Sohail Raz (48no) leading the way.

Undercliffe went down by 21 runs at Hanging Heaton but with Simon Lambert hitting 116, picked up valuable bonus points.

They looked to be on the way to safety when Khalid Usman and Lambert each took 4-47 to dismiss Townville for 137 but they were themselves bowled out for 117.

That clinched runners-up spot for Townville and left Undercliffe waiting on Wrenthorpe, who had remained in the bottom two after defeat by Pudsey St Lawrence for whom James Smith reached 12,000 Bradford League runs with an unbeaten 30.

Khalil Khan (55) was top scorer in Wrenthorpe’s 200-8 and then took 3-22 as Bradford & Bingley collapsed for 121 keeping Wrenthorpe up at Undercliffe’s expense.

Four wickets each from Josh Wheatley and Suleman Khan ensured Lightcliffe signed off with a shock win over Pudsey St Lawrence.

On Saturday, New Farnley’s top three Adam Waite (90), Lee Goddard (59) and Steve Bullen (81) took them to 242-2 after 44.5 overs before slumping to 268-9. But with Alex Lilly and Andrew Brewster each picking up four wickets they bowled out Farsley for 184.

Champions Woodlands suffered a surprise defeat by Cleckheaton and only had two wickets in hand when Scott Richardson (20no) saw them past Farsley’s 146. Meanwhile, Cleckheaton went down by four-wickets to Hanging Heaton.

