Weekend Review – Shaaiq Choudhry spearheads Sheffield Collegiate win over Wakefield Thornes

Shaaiq Choudhry marked his return to Yorkshire from Worcestershire by inspiring Sheffield Collegiate to victory over defending Yorkshire champions Wakefield Thornes.

Thornes’ modest 163-9 looked set to be enough as Collegiate wickets tumbled but they couldn’t shift Choudhry (75no) and finally he and Josh Varley saw the visitors to victory.

Saeed Anwar made a spectacular debut for Elsecar as the promoted side notched a comfortable Premier Division debut win over Barnsley.

Anwar hit 108 and put on 141 with Matthew Higgins (67) in Elsecar’s 263-3, then took 5-47 as Barnsley were dismissed for 180.

Christopher Cobb (70), Oliver Hickford (53), Shahjahan Younis (46no) and Sam Drury, whose quickfire 81no included six sixes, fired Treeton to 258-2 before Greg Norton took 5-55 as Whitley Hall were dismissed for 199.

A century stand between Louis Kimber (102) and James Osmond (59) put Cleethorpes on the way to 226-9 and even 50 extras couldn’t stop Aston Hall going down by 42 runs.

Alex Rowland took 6-46 as Doncaster Town were dismissed for 171 but with Aamir Jamal picking up 5-45, Town turned the tables to win by 21 runs.

Andre Bradford (73) top scored in Hallam’s 228-6 and even though Wickersley’s tail-enders, Daniel Falcke (38), Shahid Hussain (17no) and Usman Khan (59), put up a massive late resistance, they still fell 24 runs short.

Hoylandswaine made a brisk start to their campaign for a third successive Huddersfield League title, S P Singh (70no) and Chris Holliday (57no) steering them to a nine-wicket win after Adnan Ghani (6-48) dismissed Broad Oak for 153.

Australian Frederick Walker smashed 16 sixes in an unbeaten 144 in promoted Almondbury Wes’s 320-7 and a five-wicket haul from Matthew Henshaw saw Honley dismissed for 252.

Brothers Louis (5-39) and Tom Brook (77no) starred as Scholes inched past Delph & Dobcross’s 238 with two wickets and seven balls in hand.

Jaycob Curtling (64) and Robin Broom (99no) put on 162 as Armitage Bridge recovered from 21-3 to pass Golcar’s 198-8.

Captain James Davies hit 54no as Aire Wharfe defending champions Otley took just 12.5 overs to pass Horsforth’s 104.

Charlie Davy’s 79no was the pick of Burley’s 180-8 but despite a 6-39 haul from Nick Brook, they couldn’t stop Collingham claiming a one-wicket win with Toby Jacklin (59) leading the way.

Bradley Goodaire’s 6-47 spell set up a six-wicket win for Ilkley over Rawdon while Tom Hudson (45 & 4-44) starred as North Leeds beat Bilton by 44 runs.