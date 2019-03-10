West Indies crumble as Yorkshire’s David Willey rips apart top order in England’s win

Yorkshire’s David Willey took his turn in the spotlight as England rolled over the West Indies for 71 in St Kitts, condemning the hosts to a second Twenty20 collapse in three days.

Willey ripped out the West Indies’ top four in a killer spell with the new ball, finishing with 4-7, and Mark Wood ensured no release of pressure as he took 3-9 on his return to the side.

There were two brilliant catches, a diving effort on the rope from Chris Jordan and a one-handed reaction grab by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, but the West Indies were simply not at the races.

England were never in trouble finishing 72-2 from 10.3 overs, Bairstow leading the way with 37 to complete an eight-wicket victory.

After being bowled out for their lowest T20 total, 45, on Friday at Warner Park the hosts followed with another lax display, dismissed in just 13 overs amid a series of loose shots. Willey got the ball rolling, tossing a swinging delivery up outside off stump and inviting Shai Hope to drive.

The opener obliged, but was only half-committed to the stroke and pinged a gentle catch to Alex Hales at cover. Willey struck again when Shimron Hetmyer failed to clear Jordan at mid-off and rode the wave by doubling his tally in the third over.

Debutant John Campbell, selected in place of the rested Chris Gayle, got himself in an ugly position and skied an agricultural slog high in the air to give Joe Denly plenty of time to get in position and hold on at point.

Two balls later it was Darren Bravo’s turn, nibbling at one outside his off stump and angling a low catch to Bairstow’s left. After three overs Willey sat on personal-best figures of 4-7, but was denied the chance to press for England’s first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

His departure from the attack did not spare the West Indies, though. Jason Holder, over-promoted at No 6, was careless as he lofted Denly’s leg-spin down the ground to Jordan, who would produce a stunning grab moments later.

Wood was the bowler this time, pulled powerfully towards the boundary by Nicholas Pooran only for Jordan to sprint round the boundary edge and hurl himself horizontally to pluck the ball out of the air.

Rashid and Wood wrapped up the tail with ease, raw pace and spin proving a deft combination.

Wood relied on Bairstow’s great reactions to see off Carlos Brathwaite, the ball nestling as he flung a glove out to intercept a thick edge, then toppled off stump as Sheldon Cottrell backed away.

Rashid snared a pair of cheap wickets with his favourite googly, Fabian Allen beaten by one that turned and bounced and Obed McCoy outclassed by spin and drift.

South Africa moved into an unassailable 3-0 lead in their one-day international series against Sri Lanka courtesy of a 71-run rain-affected victory in Durban.

Quinton De Kock thumped 121 from only 108 balls to underpin the Proteas’ 331-5 after they were invited to bat first in an innings notable for the ODI bow of ambidextrous Sri Lanka spinner Kamindu Mendis (1-45).

Peter Handscomb’s maiden one-day international century and 84 not out off 43 balls from Ashton Turner lifted Australia to their highest one-day international chase in a series-levelling four-wicket win over India.

Australia slipped to 12-2 in pursuit of a towering 359 in Mohali, but Usman Khawaja (91) and Handscomb (117) put on a 192-run stand to provide a platform for Turner to get his side over the line.