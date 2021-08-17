‘We’ve won people over’ believes Northern Superchargers’ Lauren Winfield-Hill

Superchargers slipped to a 14-run defeat in a winner-takes-all match against Birmingham Phoenix at Emerald Headingley, their fourth successive loss after they had started the tournament with three straight wins.

Instead, it was Phoenix who went through to Friday’s eliminator against Oval Invincibles for the right to meet Southern Brave in Saturday’s final.

For Winfield-Hill, who top-scored with 64 as Superchargers finished on 133-6 in reply to Phoenix’s 147-4, it was a disappointing denouement but one that did not mask the bigger picture of the strides being taken by the women’s game.

Northern Superchargers' Lauren Winfield-Hill. Picture: PA

“We’ve won people over,” said Winfield-Hill, who played a captain’s hand during a 38-ball innings that contained 11 fours.

“I’ve had lots of messages off friends and family, even people I played cricket with years ago that are like, ‘We want to get back into it. We want to come along and watch.’ They’ve come out of the woodwork from nowhere, if you like, and it’s been great to see.

“That’s what it’s all about. The Hundred is doing its job, and hopefully we’ve given our fans something to enjoy.

“We want to be better as a team going forward, but we’ve got something to build on. I’m proud of the way we’ve played our cricket.”

Superchargers looked favourites until Winfield-Hill was dismissed, caught at deep third with the total on 97 after 61 balls.

When Laura Wolvaardt and Laura Kimmince followed soon after from successive deliveries, the momentum had shifted as the game – just like the competition in general – got away from the hosts. Earlier, Eve Jones top-scored with 64 for Phoenix, leg-spinner Katie Levick the most successful bowler with 2-23.