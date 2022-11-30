YORKSHIRE’s fixtures for the 2023 season have been announced this morning by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The club will begin their County Championship Second Division campaign against Leicestershire at Headingley from April 6.

The two Championship fixtures at Scarborough next summer are against Durham from July 25 and against Derbyshire from September 3.

Scarborough will also host One-Day Cup games against Kent on August 1 and against Lancashire on August 3, while York will stage One-Day Cup matches against Surrey on August 15 and against Hampshire on August 17.

Yorkshire's Dawid Malan, left, and Harry Brook. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The T20 Blast Roses fixtures are at Headingley on June 1 and at Old Trafford on June 30.

The Northern Diamonds women’s fixtures have also been announced, with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy defending champions starting their campaign against Western Storm at Headingley on April 22.

The RHF Trophy fixture list has doubled for next year, meaning that the Diamonds will play 14 50-over contests ahead of the knockout stages.

There is also an extra fixture in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, with Headingley hosting two women’s/men’s double-headers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup/Vitality Blast on May 28 and June 4.

The men aiming to plot a route back to the top: Ottis Gibson, left, the Yorkshire head coach, and Darren Gough, the county's managing director of cricket. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

There is no change to the men’s competitions for next summer, apart from a slight tweak to the T20 Blast which will start with a new concept called “Vitality Blast Off”, a double-header at Edgbaston on May 20 when Yorkshire are in action against Birmingham Bears and Derbyshire take on Lancashire.

It means that there will once more be 14 Championship matches per county, with two sides relegated and two promoted.

A round of Championship games will be played in the week just prior to the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16, and there will be five Championship rounds across June and July but none in August, when The Hundred will dominate and the One-Day Cup will be played alongside.

The opening seven Championship rounds are played from Thursday to Sunday in successive weeks, with the first round taking place over Easter and each club having one week off during the first five rounds for rest and recovery.

Captain of the Northern Diamonds, Hollie Armitage and Sterre Kalis with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy after victory against the Southern Vipers (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

The season is set to conclude on September 29, with Yorkshire taking on Worcestershire at Headingley in the final round of Championship matches.

A “Vitality Blast Off” priority window is open until December 7, after which tickets for Yorkshire’s opening fixture in the T20 tournament will go on general sale.

To sign up for priority access and buy tickets, visit: edgbaston.com/blastoff

For further details of Yorkshire’s ticketing/membership options, visit yorkshireccc.com

YORKSHIRE CCC FIXTURES

LV= INSURANCE COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND DIVISION

APRIL

6-9 v Leicestershire at Headingley

13-16 v Gloucestershire at Bristol

20-23 v Sussex at Hove

MAY

4-7 v Glamorgan at Headingley

11-14 v Durham at Chester-le-Street

JUNE

11-14 v Derbyshire at Chesterfield

25-28 v Gloucestershire at Headingley

JULY

10-13 v Worcestershire at New Road

19-22 v Sussex at Headingley

25-28 v Durham at Scarborough

SEPTEMBER

3-6 v Derbyshire at Scarborough

10-13 v Glamorgan at Cardiff

19-22 v Leicestershire at Grace Road

26-29 v Worcestershire at Headingley

VITALITY BLAST

MAY

20 v Birmingham at Edgbaston

26 v Worcestershire at New Road

28 v Durham at Headingley

30 v Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge

JUNE

1 v Lancashire at Headingley

4 v Derbyshire at Headingley

6 v Leicestershire at Grace Road

9 v Worcestershire at Headingley

16 v Leicestershire at Headingley

18 v Derbyshire at Chesterfield

20 v Northamptonshire at Headingley

22 v Birmingham at Headingley

23 v Durham at Chester-le-Street

30 v Lancashire at Old Trafford

JULY

6/7 Quarter-finals

15 Finals Day at Edgbaston

ONE-DAY CUP

AUGUST

1 v Kent at Scarborough

3 v Lancashire at Scarborough

5 v Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge

13 v Essex at Chelmsford

15 v Surrey at York

17 v Hampshire at York

20 v Leicestershire at Grace Road

22 v Middlesex at Radlett

25 Quarter-finals

29 Semi-finals

SEPTEMBER

16 Final at Trent Bridge

OTHER GAMES

APRIL

1-3 v Leeds/Bradford UCCE at Headingley

JULY

30 v Cheshire (A) at TBC (50-over warm-up)

NORTHERN DIAMONDS FIXTURES

RACHAEL HEYHOE FLINT TROPHY

APRIL

22 v Western Storm at Headingley

29 v Central Sparks at New Road

MAY

1 v Sunrisers at Chelmsford

6 v The Blaze at Chester-le-Street

10 v SE Stars at Scarborough

JULY

2 v SE Stars at Beckenham

7 v The Blaze at TBC

11 v Thunder at South Northumberland

15 v Central Sparks at Headingley

22 v Southern Vipers at TBC

SEPTEMBER

5 v Southern Vipers at York

10 v Western Storm at Taunton

13 v Thunder at TBC

16 v Sunrisers at Chester-le-Street

21 Semi-finals

24 Final at Northampton

CHARLOTTE EDWARDS CUP

MAY

19 v Western Storm at Headingley

23 v Central Sparks at Edgbaston

26 v SE Stars at The Oval

28 v Sunrisers at Headingley

JUNE

2 v The Blaze at Chester-le-Street

4 v Southern Vipers at Headingley

7 v Thunder at Blackpool

10 Finals Day at New Road

HEADINGLEY INTERNATIONALS

JULY

6-10 England v Australia Third Test

SEPTEMBER