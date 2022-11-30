The club will begin their County Championship Second Division campaign against Leicestershire at Headingley from April 6.
The two Championship fixtures at Scarborough next summer are against Durham from July 25 and against Derbyshire from September 3.
Scarborough will also host One-Day Cup games against Kent on August 1 and against Lancashire on August 3, while York will stage One-Day Cup matches against Surrey on August 15 and against Hampshire on August 17.
Most Popular
The T20 Blast Roses fixtures are at Headingley on June 1 and at Old Trafford on June 30.
The Northern Diamonds women’s fixtures have also been announced, with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy defending champions starting their campaign against Western Storm at Headingley on April 22.
The RHF Trophy fixture list has doubled for next year, meaning that the Diamonds will play 14 50-over contests ahead of the knockout stages.
There is also an extra fixture in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, with Headingley hosting two women’s/men’s double-headers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup/Vitality Blast on May 28 and June 4.
There is no change to the men’s competitions for next summer, apart from a slight tweak to the T20 Blast which will start with a new concept called “Vitality Blast Off”, a double-header at Edgbaston on May 20 when Yorkshire are in action against Birmingham Bears and Derbyshire take on Lancashire.
It means that there will once more be 14 Championship matches per county, with two sides relegated and two promoted.
A round of Championship games will be played in the week just prior to the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16, and there will be five Championship rounds across June and July but none in August, when The Hundred will dominate and the One-Day Cup will be played alongside.
The opening seven Championship rounds are played from Thursday to Sunday in successive weeks, with the first round taking place over Easter and each club having one week off during the first five rounds for rest and recovery.
The season is set to conclude on September 29, with Yorkshire taking on Worcestershire at Headingley in the final round of Championship matches.
A “Vitality Blast Off” priority window is open until December 7, after which tickets for Yorkshire’s opening fixture in the T20 tournament will go on general sale.
To sign up for priority access and buy tickets, visit: edgbaston.com/blastoff
For further details of Yorkshire’s ticketing/membership options, visit yorkshireccc.com
YORKSHIRE CCC FIXTURES
LV= INSURANCE COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND DIVISION
APRIL
6-9 v Leicestershire at Headingley
13-16 v Gloucestershire at Bristol
20-23 v Sussex at Hove
MAY
4-7 v Glamorgan at Headingley
11-14 v Durham at Chester-le-Street
JUNE
11-14 v Derbyshire at Chesterfield
25-28 v Gloucestershire at Headingley
JULY
10-13 v Worcestershire at New Road
19-22 v Sussex at Headingley
25-28 v Durham at Scarborough
SEPTEMBER
3-6 v Derbyshire at Scarborough
10-13 v Glamorgan at Cardiff
19-22 v Leicestershire at Grace Road
26-29 v Worcestershire at Headingley
VITALITY BLAST
MAY
20 v Birmingham at Edgbaston
26 v Worcestershire at New Road
28 v Durham at Headingley
30 v Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge
JUNE
1 v Lancashire at Headingley
4 v Derbyshire at Headingley
6 v Leicestershire at Grace Road
9 v Worcestershire at Headingley
16 v Leicestershire at Headingley
18 v Derbyshire at Chesterfield
20 v Northamptonshire at Headingley
22 v Birmingham at Headingley
23 v Durham at Chester-le-Street
30 v Lancashire at Old Trafford
JULY
6/7 Quarter-finals
15 Finals Day at Edgbaston
ONE-DAY CUP
AUGUST
1 v Kent at Scarborough
3 v Lancashire at Scarborough
5 v Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge
13 v Essex at Chelmsford
15 v Surrey at York
17 v Hampshire at York
20 v Leicestershire at Grace Road
22 v Middlesex at Radlett
25 Quarter-finals
29 Semi-finals
SEPTEMBER
16 Final at Trent Bridge
OTHER GAMES
APRIL
1-3 v Leeds/Bradford UCCE at Headingley
JULY
30 v Cheshire (A) at TBC (50-over warm-up)
NORTHERN DIAMONDS FIXTURES
RACHAEL HEYHOE FLINT TROPHY
APRIL
22 v Western Storm at Headingley
29 v Central Sparks at New Road
MAY
1 v Sunrisers at Chelmsford
6 v The Blaze at Chester-le-Street
10 v SE Stars at Scarborough
JULY
2 v SE Stars at Beckenham
7 v The Blaze at TBC
11 v Thunder at South Northumberland
15 v Central Sparks at Headingley
22 v Southern Vipers at TBC
SEPTEMBER
5 v Southern Vipers at York
10 v Western Storm at Taunton
13 v Thunder at TBC
16 v Sunrisers at Chester-le-Street
21 Semi-finals
24 Final at Northampton
CHARLOTTE EDWARDS CUP
MAY
19 v Western Storm at Headingley
23 v Central Sparks at Edgbaston
26 v SE Stars at The Oval
28 v Sunrisers at Headingley
JUNE
2 v The Blaze at Chester-le-Street
4 v Southern Vipers at Headingley
7 v Thunder at Blackpool
10 Finals Day at New Road
HEADINGLEY INTERNATIONALS
JULY
6-10 England v Australia Third Test
SEPTEMBER
20 England v Ireland T20