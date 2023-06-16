The 2023 edition of The Ashes is set to begin under the sun at Edgbaston.

It has been eight years since England’s last Ashes victory on home soil, having drawn with Australia when they were last hosts in 2019. With the action beginning today (June 16), here is all the viewing information you need.

What channel is The Ashes on?

Sky Sports have the rights to show this year’s series and fans can tune in via Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket. For those without a Sky subscription, highlights will be shown on BBC2 at 7pm following each day’s action.

It has been eight years since England’s last Ashes victory on home soil. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

How can I stream The Ashes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matches can be streamed via the Sky Go app and highlights can be watched on the BBC iPlayer app and website.

When are each of the matches?

First Test: June 16 – June 20 (Edgbaston)

Second Test: June 28 – July 2 (Lord’s)

Third Test: July 6 – July 10 (Clean Slate Headingley)

Fourth Test: July 19 – July 23 (Emirates Old Trafford)

Fifth Test: July 27 – July 31 (The Kia Oval)