England batsman Ian Botham: Crowd groaned when he fell on return to Headingley.

I recall it vividly as it was the first game of cricket that I ever saw live – a wee sprog taken up for the day from Lincoln by the father of a school friend.

It was Saturday, June 15, 1985, the third day of the match, and we watched Tim Robinson score 175 in what the scorecard tells me was an innings that lasted for just under seven hours.

I remember that someone accidentally spilled some beer on my sandwiches when passing to their seat on the old Western Terrace – a gesture that I would probably half-appreciate now, but not in the days when I had yet to develop the magnificent taste.

Botham hit 60 from 51 balls with 10 fours and two sixes, not quite reprising his efforts of four years before, but still a glorious sight to behold.

Every boundary seemed to take the roof off – not that there was a roof – and there were groans of disappointment when the great man fell.

England made 533 in reply to 331 before Australia followed up with 324, leaving the hosts to score 123 for victory.