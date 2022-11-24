When are the domestic cricket fixtures released for the 2023 season

There might be a freezing rain outside and a football World Cup on the telly, but England are World Twenty20 champions and we want to know when the domestic cricket fixtures are released.

Yorkshire were relegated but it’s all about trying to get out of the County Championship Division Two and back into Division One next summer for Darren Gough’s men.

They also reached the finals day of the T20 Blast for only the third time in 2022.

So let’s get to it – when are the domestic fixtures revealed?

Hampshire captain James Vince lifts the Vitality Blast trophy with teammates after the Vitality Blast Final match between Lancashire Lightning and Hampshire Hawks at Edgbaston on July 16, 2022. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Wednesday November 30 is the date for your diary, when the ECB reveals the full men’s county and women’s domestic regional schedule.

That includes for the men – the County Championship, the Vitality Blast and the 50-over competition.

For the women the Charlotte Edwards Cup and the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy.

There is an exciting fixture development this year that involves Yorkshire.

Dawid Malan of Yorkshire hits runs during Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final 1 at Edgbaston on July 16, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Twenty20 cricket’s 2023 Vitality Blast is set to start in spectacular style with Edgbaston hosting Vitality Blast Off on Saturday May 20.

Vitality Blast Off is set to give fans their first opportunity to watch some of England’s newly-crowned men’s T20 world champions in action with a double-header that will feature Birmingham Bears against Yorkshire Vikings, and Derbyshire Falcons up against last season’s finalists Lancashire Lightning.

With next summer’s Vitality Blast Finals Day already sold out, fans are being given another opportunity to enjoy Edgbaston’s famed atmosphere with tickets, which include both matches, starting from £25.

Fans can now register to get priority access to the best tickets at the best prices at edgbaston.com/blastoff, before tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 7 December.