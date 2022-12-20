BEN STOKES and Ben Duckett successfully guided England to a historic series whitewash in Pakistan, needing just 38 minutes on the fourth day in Karachi to wrap up an eight-wicket win.

The first match in Rawalpindi was almost delayed due to a viral infection in the England camp and players continued to struggle throughout the tour, but Stokes’ side still became the first visiting team to secure a 3-0 victory in Pakistan.

Ben Duckett and Stokes completed the job by knocking off the remaining 55 runs in just 38 minutes on the fourth day in Karachi to secure an eight-wicket win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tourists had been set 167 to win the previous evening and their final chase on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years was completed in a manner that epitomised the attacking brand of cricket played since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge in April.

PROUD: England captain Ben Stokes, left, chats with Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam after winning the third test cricket match in Karachi Picture: Photo/Fareed Khan

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if it was his most enjoyable time in an England shirt, Stokes said: “Yeah definitely. Just going out and enjoying every moment we can, whatever situation we find ourselves in.

“The first Test pitch was very, very flat and we just said, ‘enjoy the flatness boys, let’s just enjoy this challenge and see what we can do’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had Jimmy (James) Anderson smiling which is an impressive thing in and of itself down on the field.

“It is a great time to be in this dressing room and a great time to be playing for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ON THE UP: England captain Ben Stokes, center, shakes hand with Pakistani players after winning the third test cricket match against Pakistan, in Karachi Picture: AP Photo/Fareed Khan

“I’m just encouraging everyone to turn up every day and enjoy what you’re doing. Obviously it is easier to do when we are winning the way we are at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The real test will be when things don’t go so well and that will be the time to make that even more of a thing for us to take out there, but I hope we don’t come to that.”

It has been far from a straightforward tour for England, with the off-field security measures and the illness to deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stokes added: “(I’m) so, proud of everyone – got through the external stuff, with the illness that’s been floating around, and everyone’s put the effort in.

“We’ve had some days out in the field, when the bowlers have come off drained and not feeling great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they’ve rested up and then they’ve all turned up again the next day. Woody (Mark Wood) in particular, the role he’s played not feeling great is a huge effort, running in and bowling as fast as he does.”

Ollie Robinson has been among those struggling throughout the series, but showed a determination to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England seam bowler said: “A tough first Test and then a tough last Test. But I said to Baz (McCullum) before we started this Test that I was really keen to play all three Test matches.