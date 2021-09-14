Why former Yorkshire CCC star Tim Bresnan is confident he and Warwickshire can beat his former club at Headingley

Warwickshire's Tim Bresnan on his way to scoring a crucial 36 in his team's second innings against Yorkshire on day two at Headingley Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Another dull day is forecast over Leeds, although no rain is expected, meaning the two sides should be able to achieve a result in their delicately-poised four-day encounter.

There was no play possible due to showers on the third day, the forecasted rain arriving shortly before 9am and not stopping by the time umpires Nigel Llong and Neil Mallender abandoned the day at 2.30pm with puddles on the outfield.

The penultimate Division One fixture has Yorkshire at 50-3 chasing 224 to win.

Warwickshire's Tim Bresnan, fourth right, celebrates with team-mates after catching Yorkshire's Dawid Malan out from the final ball of day two at Headingley Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

It is a must win for both sides in terms of their ambitions to win the title and maybe even for finishing second for Bob Willis Trophy final qualification.

Heading into the final day, Yorkshire’s key man Gary Ballance is at the crease unbeaten on 21.

Warwickshire would be able to make the strongest case for being favourites to win at this stage, especially on the back of getting England Test batsman Dawid Malan brilliantly caught one-handed by Bresnan at slip off the last ball of day two from Liam Norwell.

The all-rounder scored a vital 36 in the visitors’ second innings to ensure his former team would have to battle al the way to stand any chance of clinching victory.

“I think we do (have enough runs on the board) with the attack we’ve got this game,” said Bresnan yesterday. “Woakesy (Chris Woakes) has been massive for us. He’s bowled superbly, backed up by everyone else.

“The sun came out for the last hour and a bit (on day two), which made it difficult for us. But once the clouds come in at Headingley, anything is up for grabs.”

Yorkshire’s batting coach Paul Grayson said the hosts would come out on day four in a positive frame of mind.

“We’re aware that it’s going to be pretty difficult,” he said. “But we talk about partnerships. Hopefully we can put a couple of big ones together and go close.