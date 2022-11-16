JOS BUTTLER believes the ODI series against Australia will offer opportunities for England players to flex their 50-over muscles as they cast one eye towards next year’s World Cup.

The England white-ball captain recognises the difficulty of his team playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph in Melbourne at the weekend but is sure another chance to take on their biggest rivals will get the “competitive juices” going.

Only four days separate England becoming the first men’s side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the T20 final, and the start of an ODI series against Australia at Adelaide this morning.

The timing of the three-match series, which does not count towards qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India, was labelled “horrible” by Moeen Ali, and Buttler agreed with the sentiment.

ON THE FRINGES: Yorkshire's Dawid Malan pictured during the T20 World Cup for England, could find himself starting in today's opening ODI against hosts Australia Picture: Scott Barbour/PA

But Buttler insisted they will not be going through the motions, adding the threat of their Ashes rivals can give them some impetus.

“It’s tough, I think, absolutely,” said Buttler. “But we just get on with it. It is a fast turnaround, there’s no point hiding away that it will be a challenge for us, having had such a high a few days ago.

“We just go into it trying to really enjoy the games and play with lots of freedom – not that we need any excuse to do that.

“Once you get over the line and you’re playing against Australia, I’m sure those competitive juices will get going.”

ON THE UP: Yorkshire and England's Adil Rashid has moved into the top five of the ICC's bowling rankings following England's victory at the T20 World Cup. Picture: PA

At least three members of the England side that took to the field on Sunday will be in the starting XI, but this series offers chances for those on the fringes such as James Vince and Sam Billings.

Vince registered his sole international hundred in his most recent ODI against Pakistan last year and is an option to partner Jason Roy, back with England after being overlooked for the T20 World Cup.

Fast bowler Luke Wood and spinner Liam Dawson have been travelling reserves in recent weeks and may join quick Olly Stone, on the comeback trail from injury, in offering some alternative options.

While Buttler was tight-lipped over his team selection, he indicated Yorkshire’s Dawid Malan, who missed the knockout stages of the World Cup after tweaking his left groin, is expected to be available.

“He was fit to play in the final,” Buttler said. “There was an element of risk there which we didn’t want to take but it’s had a few more days. I’m sure he’ll be in a place to play.

“There’s fresh energy, some fantastic players are coming in and want to stamp their mark. There’s such depth in talent in the white-ball game, it’s tough to get in the final XI and good players miss out.

“A few guys maybe didn’t have as many chances as they would have liked throughout the World Cup but they’re desperate to perform. It’s always the mark of a good team when good players are missing out.”

England’s celebrations at the weekend included Matthew Mott having his head shaved by Moeen after a bet with Sam Curran, who apparently has to have his hair dyed in the colour of the head coach’s choice.

“I actually feel for Sam, I think he’s been shafted there because the deal, in my eyes, was only to shave Motty’s hair,” Buttler added. “But he’s now come out with Sam having to dye his.

“But it gave everyone a lot of energy when he came into the room and I think Mo had shaved his head. Fair play to him for sticking to his word, I’m not sure it’s going to grow back for him, to be honest!

“We’ve certainly celebrated and enjoyed it. Over the last few days, it’s really started to sink in what we achieved. It’s been fantastic to have a bit of time to think about that.

“We’re a long way away but I’m so proud of everyone out here and we enjoyed it, it’s been great.”

Sam Curran and Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid, meanwhile, have leapt into the top five of the ICC’s bowling rankings following England’s victory in Melbourne.

All-rounder Curran was named player of the tournament, and also scooped top honours for his performance in the final, after taking 13 wickets in six appearances in Australia while Rashid was outstanding in the knockout stages.

The Yorkshireman has moved up five spots to third in the new update, with Curran in at a career-high of fifth.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka, who topped the World Cup wicket charts with 15, remains in first place with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan next.

Alex Hales, who recently returned from a three-year international exile, and starred in the semi-final win over India with a match-winning 86 not out, is also on the up among batters. He jumped 22 spots to No12, nipping one place in front of captain and opening partner Buttler.