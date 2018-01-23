Woakes wants visitors’ dressing room to be partying on Australia Day

Chris Woakes wants England to ruin Australia Day celebrations in Adelaide by winning a fourth consecutive one-day international and paving the way for a historic whitewash.

The Warwickshire all-rounder saw quite enough Australian jubilation during the Ashes and, having helped the tourists claim a decisive 3-0 lead in the ODI series, he is eager to twist the knife.

Hostilities will be renewed at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, Australia’s national day, and Woakes wants the real party to happen in the away dressing room.

“We’ve got the momentum and winning is a habit so we’ll be trying to do that in the last two games to secure a 5-0 whitewash,” said Woakes.

“It is a huge motivation. We’re obviously delighted to win the series and be 3-0 ahead, but we won’t be letting up. We’ll still be trying to go out there on a big day for them, Australia Day, and turn them over.

“We want to make sure we do win 5-0 and not let up or cruise. We deserve to keep pushing for it for ourselves in those final two games because you don’t come out to Australia and win too often, so once you’ve got your foot on the throat you want to keep it down.

“If the roles were reversed then Australia would be doing exactly the same thing to us, they’d be making it as uncomfortable for us as possible.”

After England surrendered the Ashes urn so comprehensively, the shift in fortunes in the limited-overs arena has been a dramatic one. As one of four Englishmen involved in both series, Woakes has personified this change in tone.

During the Test series he averaged 16.28 with the bat and 49.50 with the ball – world-class contributions if reversed, somewhat less impressive as they are.

But he has quickly relocated his touch, most notably as a No 8 batsman whose unbeaten knocks of 39 and 53 proved invaluable in Sydney and Brisbane.

Asked to explain the upturn, he said: “Having been ducking and weaving a lot in the Test series, it’s nice to be able to swing at a few to be honest.

“It’s just a different game...different format, different ball. It’s more of a mindset thing because you’re constantly trying to hit the ball in one-day cricket whereas in Test cricket you’re more wary.

“People who don’t know the game that well would probably think it’s a red, it’s a white ball – what changes? But it’s amazing how much it does change.”

Woakes is, therefore, cautious about trumpeting his one-day team-mates for immediate Test call-ups.

“Test cricket is still the pinnacle in my eyes, the ultimate test between bat and ball within five days,” he said.

“It’s not like a one-day match where you might have to get through one over off someone when it’s reversing or something. In Test cricket, you’ve got to see them off for a full day, for a full session, in ridiculous heat.

“But there’s no reason guys that are scoring runs in the one-day team couldn’t knock on the door for the Test team.

“I think we’re out of that era where guys get picked on those performances, but at the same time if they go back and score runs in county cricket, I don’t see why not.”