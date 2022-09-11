Woodlands openers set up win over Driffield Town to secure final showdown against Appleby Frodingham

The champions of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League had the easier semi-final clash of the two on Saturday, dismissing Middlesbrough for 71 before triumphing by seven wickets.

Which way the other semi-final was going was more open to question when Driffield Town’s George Drury was constantly beating Woodlands opener Sam Frankland outside the off stump early on during their encounter at Albert Terrace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Frankland and Tim Jackson, who also struggled initially, battled their way through those tricky spells from Drury and James Anson and eventually began to prosper in the middle.

OPENING SALVO: Sam Frankland scored a fine century against Driffield Town to help guide Woodlands into next week's final. Picture: Steve Riding.

The upshot was an opening stand of 170, Jackson being out first for 76 off 109 balls, including nine fours and two sixes.

Frankland went on to make 101 off 118 deliveries, an innings which contained ten fours and three sixes. Woodlands were off and running.

Muhammad Bilal, promoted to No 3, made a quickfire 31 and Tom Clee, in many ways Woodlands’ find of the season, 28 from 25 balls as the Bradford Premier League champions - beaten in the last two Yorkshire finals – eventually totalled an imposing 284-7 from their allotted 50 overs.

Anson (3-41), who dismissed captain Brad Schmulian for just three, and Jordan Caley (4-79) bowled well and were the only wicket-takers for the Yorkshire Premier League North winners.

Woodlands' Brad Schmulian helped his team reach the Yorkshire Premier Leagues’ play-off final at Headingley with victory over Driffield Town. Picture: Jim Fitton

Shorn of overseas player Mayank Mishra, who was back home in Sri Lanka, Driffield were given a decent start themselves by Alec Drury (46) and Yorkshire Academy player Noah Kelly (21), aided by 13 wides in nine overs, but after that only George Drury (23) topped 20 as they were comfortably dismissed for 169.

Schmulian stood up and took 3-38 with his quick leg-breaks and left-arm spinner Chris Brice bagged 3-50, with the bustling Clee chipping in with 2-21 and Scott Richardson 2-1.

Middlesbrough had the misfortune to be caught out on a wet wicket and were dismissed with only 27 overs, with only two players making double figures in a contest that was reduced to 40 overs per side.