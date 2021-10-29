Humble start:Yorkshire-born Australia prospect Josh Inglis batting for Pool against Burley

Inglis, the leading run-scorer in the T20 Blast with 531 at 48.27, played for Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s age-group teams before his family emigrated when he was 14.

Inglis briefly returned to Yorkshire to play league cricket for Pool in the Airedale and Wharfedale Senior Cricket League, also turning out for the Yorkshire CCC Academy, before becoming more fully integrated into Western Australia’s set-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Dews, the Yorkshire second XI coach who worked with him back in the day, remembers a talented player and a top lad to boot.

“Looking back, you can see why he’s done really well, particularly in white-ball cricket,” said Dews.

“You’d never take the credit for him, but we certainly didn’t let him go or anything like that; his parents simply relocated to Perth.

“Josh was always good fun to have around and very well-liked in the dressing room. He played county age-group and carried on playing for us when he came over to play for Pool in the Aire-Wharfe, but he got offered a development contract to be involved in the WA programme, which was like an Academy contract over here, and that took place partly through their winter so he ended up staying in Australia.”

Inglis, who top-scored with 82 in Leicestershire’s T20 defeat to Yorkshire at Headingley in June, was overlooked for Australia’s opening two World Cup games against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Matthew Wade, who got the nod as wicketkeeper, helped Australia over the line in their five-wicket triumph against South Africa with an unbeaten 15 to go with two catches, and he held another two catches in the seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka when he was not required with the bat.

Inglis, an explosive player whose 82 against Yorkshire in the T20 Blast came from just 37 balls with five sixes and seven fours, has had plenty of success with Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

He has also hit three first-class hundreds to highlight his all-round quality in the different formats as he targets what would be a first appearance at international level, with Australia taking on England today in the Super 12s in Dubai as both sides seek to maintain their 100 per cent record.

“Josh is a Liam Livingstone-type of player,” added Dews, thereby conferring on the young right-hander the highest praise indeed.

“I wouldn’t say that he hits the ball quite as far as Livingstone does, but he’s certainly that type of dynamic player.

“Josh doesn’t fear failure; he goes in and he loves to hit the ball, and he’ll certainly entertain people if he bats for a while.

“He’s someone who goes in and makes a difference, a bit like Jason Roy does too, the sort who can really take it to a side and win games quickly.”