Adam Lyth chas signed a new deal with Yorkshire CCC Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Lyth has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club until October 2025.

Lyth, 34, outlined his ambition to win a new deal going into the season.

The news follows a five-year extension for batsman Harry Brook and a two-year extension for pace man Dom Leech.

Yorkshire's Adam Lyth (l) with Harry Duke thanks the supporters after making a century against Warwickshire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I’m delighted to sign a contract extension with Yorkshire and am excited to be part of this team for at least the next three years,” said Lyth, who has scored just under 11,500 first-class runs for the county.

“Yorkshire is my home club and I take great pride in representing them. With such a talented squad I believe we can really challenge for silverware over the next few years and would love to secure another trophy in front of our fantastic supporters.

“On a personal level, I’ve been pleased with how my batting has gone over the last few years and believe I’ve got a lot more runs to score across all formats.”

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket, said: “It’s fantastic to have Adam Lyth contracted with us for another three years.

“He was a young player at Yorkshire when I was in the final few years of my playing career and I remember thinking what a talent he was back then.

“It’s fair to say he’s gone on to have a marvellous career so far, proving himself to be one of the best multi-format batters in the country and his performances this year have shown that he’s still got a lot of runs left in the tank.