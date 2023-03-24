AFTER 504 days, 16 sackings and millions of pounds lost, the most controversial chairmanship in Yorkshire’s history concludes today when Lord Kamlesh Patel steps down from the position.

His departure will be officially confirmed at the annual general meeting at Headingley, where the club will hope to continue its efforts to move away from the darkest period in its 160-year history.

That will not be entirely possible until the ongoing Cricket Discipline Commission process is concluded, with results expected next week, while the threat of points deductions and/or a fine looms large in the wake of the racism scandal.

However, there is finally the sense of a club nearing some sort of closure and of being able to chart a way forward under a new chair, whoever that might be, and also a new chief executive in Stephen Vaughan.

Lord Kamlesh Patel, pictured at his inaugural press conference at Headingley in 2021. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images.

Members can expect to receive an update on the search for a chair, with interviews expected to start today, and also on the club’s efforts to refinance its significant debt burden.

After another tumultuous close season, with the racism scandal dominating to the extent that the start of the cricketing summer has rather crept up on one like a thief in the night, there are bound to be plenty of questions from the floor.

The meeting, which starts at 6pm in the East Stand Long Room, is also set to produce a proud moment with the election of Yorkshire’s first female president - Jane Powell, the former Yorkshire and England player who works with the England and Wales Cricket Board on coach development, as well as heading up the disability game as performance manager.

