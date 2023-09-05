ONE would have to go a long way to find a spot lovelier than Scarborough's North Bay, just a stone’s throw from the cricket ground at North Marine Road.

Or, at the very least, one would have to journey to the town's South Bay, with its equally rich views of landscape and sea.

There is something about this place, its slopes and its scenes, that once experienced cannot be forgotten.

Scarborough takes hold of the senses and, once seized, will not let them go; an attack of ‘Scarborough-itis’ - the desire to go back - assails the traveller almost as soon as he or she leaves this wondrous place.

Matty Revis takes the applause of the crowd after his century against Derbyshire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

This magnetic attachment, although common to many, might not necessarily overcome the cricketers of Derbyshire once this game is over.

In their case, perhaps, an exception might be made, depending on what materialises on day four.

They go into it on 65-1 in their second innings, 506 shy of victory, in a county where they have not won in the Championship for 20 years, and only six times prior to that.

Never have they returned victorious from North Marine Road in the competition in 12 previous visits, a record that will definitely be extended on the final day of the 137th festival.

Action from day three at the Scarborough Festival. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rarely are sides adventurous anymore when it comes to declarations; caution is the watchword even in the era of ‘Bazball’. But Yorkshire’s decision to pull out with a lead of 571 shortly after tea, with 122 overs left in the game, seemed uncommonly circumspect on a third afternoon filled with gluttonous accumulation.

Granted, these things are never an exact science, with Yorkshire pulling out soon after Matty Revis reached his second first-class hundred, an excellent effort.

But to put the declaration into context, no side has ever scored more than 507 to win a first-class game in England (Cambridge University beating MCC at Lord’s in 1896), while Derbyshire’s highest chase against a county is 365 (against Nottinghamshire in the Bob Willis Trophy at Trent Bridge in 2020).

If that suggested that Yorkshire are a little low on confidence, then perhaps that is right; after all, they have won only two Championship games in almost two years.

Jordan Thompson crunches a six. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

In the opening match this season, they got their fingers burned when Leicestershire chased 389 to win at Headingley, the sort of setback that invariably leaves scars.

Decisions can only be judged in retrospect, of course, and if Yorkshire go on to win then all will be forgotten as the champagne flows.

For the record, the highest chase at Scarborough is 397, Yorkshire (400-4) beating Leicestershire en route to promotion in 2005.

On a day when the sea and the sky were the most brilliant shade of blue, at times almost indistinguishable from the other, Yorkshire held a healthy lead of 179 going into day three with eight wickets left.

Surely this was the occasion when Shan Masood, who had been looking in good touch lately, would finally make his first hundred for Yorkshire? But no.

The captain, 41 overnight, had advanced to a well-made 86 when he fell victim to the most magnificent return catch, off-spinner Alex Thomson thrusting out a low right hand to claim a fiercely-hit drive.

Moments earlier, James Wharton edged pace bowler Sam Conners to a solitary slip, ending a partnership of 107 with Masood, and when Jonny Tattersall was lbw playing back to Thomson, Yorkshire were 272-5.

George Hill and Revis then combined in a stand of 94 either side of lunch, the young all-rounders playing with flair and composure.

It took the introduction of Mitchell Wagstaff, an opening batsman playing only his second Championship game, to provide a breakthrough, which he did twice in his opening over in first-class cricket.

First, Hill pushed at a leg-break and was caught at slip for 79; then Dom Bess rocked back to cut a ball which was well taken high by Anuj Dal at cover.

Revis and Jordan Thompson then assembled an eighth-wicket stand of 125, Thompson supplying familiar oomph in a sparkling 64 that contained four sixes.

Revis, who went to his fifty from 85 balls, showed an excellent eye and the full range of shots, his second first-class century taking another 55 deliveries and being warmly applauded by a crowd of 1,878.

After Revis holed out on the mid-wicket boundary, giving Thomson his fifth wicket and figures of 5-190, Yorkshire had 26 overs left in the day to try to make inroads.

They landed the first blow with the final ball of the 10th over - Bess’s fifth delivery of the match, after the off-spinner was not used in the first innings, Wagstaff trapped lbw by a full-length delivery.

As seagulls swooped looking for early evening crumbs, or perhaps a left-behind copy of The Yorkshire Post for belated perusal, further incursions eluded the hosts.