HARRY BROOK has been given a pre-World Cup boost by winning one of cricket’s most coveted awards.

The Yorkshire and England batsman – who will be aiming to help kickstart England’s World Cup defence against the side they beat in the 2019 final, New Zealand, in Ahmedabad on Thursday – has been voted the cinch Professional Cricketers’ Association Men’s Player of the Year.

The prestigious award – voted for by Brook’s peers – completes a hat-trick of accolades for the 24-year-old, who won the PCA Young Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022.

It caps a memorable 12 months for the Keighley-born right-hander, who scored 2,149 runs in all formats across the last year, helping England to victory in the T20 World Cup and scoring his maiden centuries in the Indian Premier League and The Hundred.

Harry Brook signs autographs for young fans after the Headingley Ashes Test in July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I wasn’t expecting to win this award, if I’m honest,” said Brook. “The last 12 months have been a dream come true, and this is a huge honour.

“To contribute to wins for my country has been fantastic, and I want to continue doing that. I’ve had the experience of playing in different conditions with and against some of the best players in the world, so to help win games of cricket for England has made it even sweeter.

“It’s a great feeling having players vote for you, and I want to say thank you to them. Looking at the high-profile names on this trophy, and to be alongside them, is incredible.

“To have done what I have in the last 12 months in international cricket is a dream, and hopefully it continues.

"I now can’t wait to be part of the World Cup. It’s going to be great fun, and I’m looking forward to it getting underway."

Brook is the fifth Yorkshire player to win the men’s award after Michael Vaughan (2002), Adam Lyth (2014), Joe Root (2021) and Jonny Bairstow (2022).

At the PCA awards ceremony in London on Monday, Root and Bairstow were again recognised as they won the LV= Insurance Test Player of the Summer and the Vitality IT20 Men's Player of the Summer respectively. Their Yorkshire and England team-mate Dawid Malan was named Metro Bank ODI Men's Player of the Summer.

There was deserved recognition for Northern Diamonds’ stars Lauren Winfield-Hill and Katie Levick, who were named in the Metro Bank PCA Women’s Team of the Year.

Bess Heath, the Diamonds’ batter/wicketkeeper, was nominated for the PCA Women’s Young Player of the Year, capping a year in which the 22-year-old made her international debut.

Tammy Beaumont, her international team-mate, scooped the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second time.

James Rew, the 19-year-old Somerset batsman/wicketkeeper, was named Men’s Young Player of the Year, while England quick bowler Mahika Gaur, 17, won the Women’s Young Player of the Year.

