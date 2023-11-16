Yorkshire CCC and England star Harry Brook pulls out of Big Bash due to workload

England and Yorkshire batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from competing in this year’s Big Bash League in Australia due to “increased workload”.

The 24-year-old was selected as the second pick of the draft by Melbourne Stars, who begin their BBL campaign against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba in three weeks.

Brook was a late inclusion in England’s World Cup squad for the disappointing campaign in India and has since been selected for the white-ball tour of the West Indies in December.

Brook, who has previous BBL experience with Hobart Hurricanes, had initially been set to link up with the Stars to play seven games after touring the Caribbean.

But Stars general manager Blair Crouch said: “Currently the coaching staff and list management team are discussing options for the remainder of the tournament and we look forward to announcing those signings once they have been finalised.

“Naturally we’re disappointed that Harry has withdrawn from the BBL but we understand his decision with his increased workload.

“We obviously rate Harry extremely highly and we would have loved to have seen him at the MCG alongside Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis this summer.