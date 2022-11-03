Like millions, the York-born fast bowler – now a fully-fledged international – was glued to England’s successful bid to regain the Ashes from fierce rivals Australia.

But 15 days before Michael Vaughan’s men celebrated on The Oval outfield, Matthew enjoyed another memorable cricketing occasion at the final of the UK’s largest grassroots cricketing competition.

Less than six miles down the road at the home of cricket, Lord’s, Matthew watched as his older brother Adam lifted the Village Cup, now sponsored by rural broadband specialist Voneus, following Sheriff Hutton Bridge CC’s four-wicket victory over Eynsford CC.

Matthew Fisher celebrating a wicket for Yorkshire has revealed his ambitions for after his professional career is over.

“That summer of 2005 will always be the one that truly engaged me in cricket,” says Fisher, who would later go on to feature in the competition, hitting a Village Cup century as a teenager.

“With the Ashes victory and Sheriff Hutton Bridge winning the Village Cup, I was hooked on the game.

“I will always remember a piece in the local paper that had pictures side-by-side of the England team and the Sheriff Hutton Bridge side celebrating.

“Seeing my brother celebrating at Lord’s is one of my first memories in cricket and I remember thinking how great it would be to emulate him by being part of a Sheriff Hutton Bridge team that won the Village Cup at the home of cricket.”

Yorkshire and England's Matthew Fisher playing for Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

While Matthew has gone on to feature numerous times across all formats of the game for Yorkshire, and, most recently, became England Test cap number 702, the Village Cup will always hold a special place in his development.

Indeed, Sheriff Hutton Bridge’s final clash with Eynsford back in 2005 presented Matthew with an early taste of senior cricket at the age of seven.

He explained: “That’s the other interesting part of the Village Cup run! Those playing in the final had to go to Lord’s on the Saturday ahead of the game the next day.

“We still had a fixture to fulfil in the league on the Saturday, so we ended up with a dads and lads-type XI.

“I was seven at the time and there were a few 12 and 13-year-olds playing, as well as our dads.

“It was great to get a taste of senior cricket, and I remember it being such a special weekend because we played on the Saturday and then headed to Lord’s to watch the first team lift the trophy.”

Looking up at the celebrations on the balcony, Matthew dreamed of emulating brother Adam – who has one up on his youngest sibling by playing at the home of cricket – by lifting the Village Cup at Lord’s.

Matthew’s path to international recognition following a record-breaking Yorkshire debut at the age of 15, meant achieving that feat has not been possible – yet.

“I’d love to go and play in the competition for Sheriff Hutton Bridge when I’m retired from playing professionally,” added Matthew, who, prior to his Yorkshire debut in 2013, made a notable impact on the tournament.

Playing alongside his brother, Mark, Matthew struck 120 in a victory against Alne.

He said: “I remember being buzzing to play in the competition as soon as I was able to.

“I have this memory of batting with one of the older lads, Rob Pinder. We both reached 100, but his was much quicker than mine in terms of balls faced.

“It was great to play in it as it’s always been a competition that has been close to my heart and important to the club I grew up at.”

Head of community engagement at Voneus Broadband, Zoe Day, said: “Matthew has obviously gone on to have international recognition with England, and whilst there is no bigger honour than that, it is wonderful to know that he holds the Voneus Village Cup in such high esteem.

“Matthew and the entire Fisher family are the perfect embodiment of what the Voneus Village Cup represents.”

For more information on how your club can take part in the 2023 edition, visit www.nationalvillagecup.com/enter-the-cup