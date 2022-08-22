Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pakistan's Shan Masood bats against England at Old Trafford in August 2020. He will play for Yorkshire CCC next year. Picture: Dan Mullan/PA

As reported in The Yorkshire Post, Shan Masood, the Pakistan batsman, will be one of the club’s overseas players in 2023.

The club has also announced the capture of Leicestershire all-rounder Ben Mike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masood, who has penned a two-year deal across all formats, has scored 1,779 runs in all competitions this year for Derbyshire and recently turned down a new deal with the Division Two club.

Leicestershire's Ben Mike celebrates taking the wicket of Lancashire's Danny Lamb (not pictured) in August 20202. He will play for Yorkshire CCC next year.Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

The 32-year-old said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Yorkshire. The pedigree and the history of Yorkshire CCC is massive and to play at Headingley week-in, week-out is a dream.

“To follow in the footsteps of the three Pakistan captains (Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed) that have represented Yorkshire is really exciting.

“I maintain a strong desire to play cricket at the highest level and I feel this project at Yorkshire provides me with the ideal opportunity to take that step.”

Mike, 23, has signed a three-year deal.

"I am excited to have signed for such a prestigious club as Yorkshire,” he said.

“I will wear the White Rose with pride.

“I have enjoyed my time at Leicestershire and want to thank everyone there. However, the opportunity to play for Yorkshire and learn from some of the greats at the club is an amazing opportunity.”

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Shan and Ben have opted to join us.

“Shan is a world-class batter who will contribute in all formats. Ben is a very talented young cricketer whose signature was in demand around the counties,