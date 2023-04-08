YORKSHIRE are taking on Leicestershire on day three of the County Championship match at Headingley.

Shai Hope celebrates reaching fifty on his Yorkshire debut. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

6.50: Yorkshire reach stumps on 220-4 from 47 overs, a lead of 322. Shai Hope (83) and George Hill (57) have added an unbroken 95 to keep the hosts in control heading into day four.

6.45: George Hill reaches a 60-ball half-century that contains six fours and two sixes. Yorkshire are 215-4.

6.00: A debut fifty for Shai Hope, reached from 61 balls with eight fours. Hope’s first five scoring shots were all boundaries, and he has not looked in trouble in the friendly conditions.

Full face of the bat: James Wharton displays the maker's name on his way to a maiden first-class fifty at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

5.55: Wharton’s innings comes to an end, the youngster skying a simple return catch back to Ahmed. Wharton goes for 52 and Yorkshire are 125-4.

5.40: James Wharton advances to a maiden first-class half-century, reached from 77 balls with seven fours and a six. Yorkshire have moved on to 123-3, a lead of 225, with more than 21 overs still left in the day.

5.10: Fifty stand between James Wharton and Shai Hope, who have both produced some handsome boundaries. Yorkshire are 80-3, a lead of 182, with Wharton on 31 and Hope 23.

4.30: Two quick wickets straight after tea as Fin Bean is caught behind off Chris Wright for 11 and then Dawid Malan taken at mid-wicket off Josh Hull for three. 29-3.

A general view of Headingley as Yorkshire take on Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4.00: Tea. Yum yum. Yorkshire are 25-1 off five overs, with Fin Bean on 11 and James Wharton eight. The lead is 127.

3.40: Adam Lyth falls to the second ball of the Yorkshire second innings, hooking Michael Finan to Josh Hull at square-leg. 0-1.

3.30: Yorkshire take the last wicket as Matty Revis has Matt Salisbury caught behind for a single as Leicestershire are dismissed for 415. Chris Wright finishes unbeaten on 66, and Yorkshire have a lead of 102.

3.15: Leicestershire lose their ninth wicket as Josh Hull flicks Matty Revis to Dom Bess at leg slip (397-9). Moments later, Chris Wright brings up his half-century from 71 balls with seven fours and a six. Wright and Hull did a fine job together, sharing a stand of 65.

2.55: Leicestershire have avoided the prospect of being asked to follow-on, passing the figure of 368 despite slipping to 332-8 straight after lunch.

Chris Wright (32) and Josh Hull (10), the latter on first-class debut, have done a good job, Wright driving Dom Bess to the mid-off boundary to ensure that Yorkshire will have to bat again. The hosts remain in control, although their lead has been trimmed to 143, with Leicestershire’s total now standing at 374-8.

1.55: Great start for Yorkshire after lunch as Jordan Thompson starts with a double-wicket maiden. First, he has Rehan Ahmed caught at first slip by George Hill off the first ball of the session, Ahmed departing for 85 from 121 balls with 14 fours, and then, two balls later, he removes Michael Finan lbw. Leicestershire are 332-8.

1.10: A fine morning for Leicestershire, who reach lunch on 332-6 after starting the day precariously positioned on 201-5.

The visitors are by no means out of the woods just yet, but they have fought hard in good batting conditions, Peter Handscomb converting his overnight 62 to 112, and Rehan Ahmed advancing from 10 overnight to 85 at the break. Chris Wright is unbeaten on two.

1.00: At last, Ben Coad makes the breakthrough 10 minutes before lunch, having Peter Handscomb lbw for 112.

Handscomb added 141 for the sixth wicket with Rehan Ahmed, who has 83. Leicestershire are 328-6 and the new batsman is Chris Wright.

12.25: Peter Handscomb reaches his hundred with a suicidal single into the covers off Bess, with Wharton’s shy at the stumps missing the target. The Australian would probably have been out had it hit; as it is, he raises his bat to the crowd after reaching the landmark from 180 balls with 16 fours. It’s 298-5.

12.10: Rehan Ahmed moves to a fine half-century, reached from 72 balls with seven fours. The 18-year-old has grown in stature during his innings and has just played a lovely stroke to the mid-on boundary off Matty Revis. Leicestershire are 267-5.

12.00: An hour gone on the third day at Headingley and Yorkshire are still searching for their first wicket of the morning. The visitors have advanced to 256-5, with Peter Handscomb on 80 and Rehan Ahmed 43.

Both have played well, with Handscomb dropping anchor and Ahmed keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Yorkshire did miss an opportunity to run out Handscomb on 76 when he cut Matt Milnes to backward-point, where Dom Bess’s attempted direct hit was unsuccessful after the batsmen hesitated over whether to run a single.

Other than that, bat has held sway in good batting conditions.

11.05: A couple of boundaries for Rehan Ahmed in the opening over from Ben Coad, neither of them convincing and squirted away behind square on the offside. Coad is operating from the Kirkstall Lane end and Jordan Thompson has taken the new ball from The Howard Stand end.