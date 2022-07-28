Patterson, 38, has taken 477 first-class wickets for the club since making his debut in 2005.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to captain the club for the past five seasons,” he said.

Standing down - Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“I would like to thank those who entrusted me with the position, my teammates for always getting behind me, and the members and supporters for their unwavering support.

“I would like to assure you that I’ve never taken the position for granted, and I’ve always given my very best in the interests of the team. It’s been made clear to me over the last few days that my career at Yorkshire will come to an end when the season finishes.

“With that in mind, I think now is the appropriate time to step back from the captaincy. It will allow me time to consider my future, and to enjoy the time I have left playing at the club.

“I will remain available for selection for the remainder of the summer, and, if selected, will give my all for the team as I have done for the past 18 years.”