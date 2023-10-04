YORKSHIRE’s head coach Ottis Gibson has revealed that he will be a hostage to the latter stages of cricket’s World Cup as he recovers from knee surgery.

Gibson is looking forward to seeing all the action “from morning till night” as holders England attempt to defend their title on the Indian subcontinent.

Gibson, 54, will undergo surgery later this month after years of pounding the fast-bowling beat for the West Indies and in English and South African domestic cricket took a heavy toll on his joints. If the operation is successful, he plans to start bowling again – but only in the nets to his Yorkshire players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Cup starts in Ahmedabad on Thursday when England face New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final.

READY FOR ACTION: England's Joe Root bats during the World Cup warm up match against Bangladesh in Guwahati on Monday Picture: AP Photo/Anupam Nath

“I’m having surgery on my knee on the 24th, so I’ll have nothing else to do but lie in my bed and watch cricket from morning till night,” said Gibson.

“So I’ll be there ringing my bell and getting my wife to bring me some tea,” he quipped.

The operation will hopefully make Gibson’s life much easier as he explained: “It’s basically half a knee replacement on the inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My meniscus is gone. The surgeon says, ‘No more injections, they’re not going to help.’ Anyway, he’s very confident that I’ll be up and running in no time.

Yorkshire's head coach Ottis Gibson, seen taking a stroll around the boundary at Scarborough last month with batting coach Ali Maiden, is looking forward to watching the World Cup as he recuperates from knee surgery. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“If it goes well, I will definitely get my boots on and bowl in the nets.

"I don’t think I’ll be playing any cricket, but I’ll definitely bowl some balls in the nets.

“I’ve been looking forward to doing that, but I just can’t run on my knee, so, hopefully, if he (the surgeon) gives me that back, then I’ll bowl some balls in the nets to the lads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As cups of tea are ferried to and from Gibson’s bedside and, who knows, perhaps even some grapes lovingly lowered into his mouth, he would not be surprised to see India win the World Cup.

ALMOST THERE: India's captain Rohit Sharma, right speaks as New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson looks on during the captain's press conference on the eve of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad Picture: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

“The winner of the tournament… I think India will probably win it, but there’s some very good teams,” he reflected.

“I think it’s going to be a wider-open World Cup than people think.

"I don’t think there’s a clear and obvious favourite out there other than India, perhaps, because they’re playing at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But South Africa looks a good team, a good outfit. Temba (Bavuma) is leading them well. England will obviously be one of the favourites as the holders. You can’t discount the Aussies, and you can’t discount the Kiwis either.

“I could see New Zealand having another good tournament even though it’s over there in the subcontinent.

"New Zealand are a very good tournament team.”

Asked the key to winning in India, Gibson said: “Oh, there’s so many things.

"You’ve got to play spin well, and there will be a lot of spin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It depends on the surfaces, of course, and you’ve got to be comfortable trying to defend or chase 250 over there.

“There’s not going to be many massive 300 and 400 scores.